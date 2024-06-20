Continue reading for FREE!

HR Grapevine spoke to Sarah Tahamtani, Partner & Head of Employment at Clarion about the key changes that were afoot and could now be on pause.
The announcement of a July General Election has inevitably raised the question of what the future of UK employment law would look like under a Labour Government. With its plan to ‘Make Work Pay: Delivering A New Deal for Working People,’ Labour has pledged to strengthen employment rights for individuals, including protections offered to pregnant workers, whistleblowers and those facing redundancies.
While a new government will no doubt bring about significant changes to employment law, Tahamtani says there were already a number of legislative changes being considered when the election was called. What will happen to these? Will they be progressed under a new government, or will they fall by the wayside?
Reforms to TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations) law were expected to come into effect in July, following a consultation released on 16 May 2024, which clarified who the law applies to and removed the requirement to split an employee’s contract across different employers if a business is transferred to more than one owner.
