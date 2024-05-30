Why Social Impact should matter to HR decision makers

The role of HR is changing. Traditionally, these departments have been responsible for assessing the suitability of talent and deciding if they are a good fit for the company.
But now, in the face of climate change and social justice movements, talent is increasingly aware of whether a company is the right fit for themselves and their values.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from