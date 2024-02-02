When compared to other cultures

It can be easy to assume the UK is lazy when comparing ourselves to other cultures. In Japan, it’s common for employees to stay behind until their boss leaves the office, as it’s customary to only stop working once your manager has. Whereas research shows that companies in Africa respond the best to change when compared to other continents.
Every culture responds differently to work because of a myriad of social and historical factors. And despite having a newfound reputation of entitlement and laziness – which has been largely whipped up by economists and anti-flexibility figures – the UK is guilty of overworking.
“Compared to other countries and cultures, the UK is actually bad at switching off from work,” Katy Thorpe, Global People Director at Kinly. “So often, we allow our time of relaxation to blend into our work, and that simply shouldn’t be the case. We should be protecting our right to ‘turn off’ from work, ensuring we keep time for things important to us. And we need to look into all sorts of initiatives, such as flexible and hybrid working, and developments for remote working to facilitate that.”
We can’t misinterpret the reality of what working life in the UK is actually like. And for many workers, an inability to switch off from work and ‘Sunday scaries’ are a natural part of the working week. When it comes to looking to other cultures, there are many positive workplace attributes we can incorporate into our industries from other countries that can simultaneously make our workforce happier and business’ more productive.
“It’s important that we learn from other cultures, but also prioritise protecting our time and ensuring a good work-life balance. Looking at the variety of HR packages across the globe and seeing how other countries/regions do things is incredibly eye-opening. We can learn so much from our colleagues around the world if we really listen and take their advice. For example, when you look at the laws for maternity and the protection of women in the workplace in India, they are far more advanced than ours here in the UK. It’s important we look at how and why these regions have put these laws in place and learn from them to implement ourselves.”
The UK workforce can certainly learn a lot from other countries in terms of their practices, and seeing how their workplace culture leads to better output and productivity. However, adopting unhealthy workplace practices, despite them seeming as though they would lead to heightened output, can be detrimental for businesses and the economy in the long-term. This is something employers must be aware of when considering flexibility, the happiness of their staff, and ways to incentivise their staff to perform better – because it doesn’t always have to mean working longer hours.
