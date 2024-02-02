When compared to other cultures

In Japan, it's not uncommon for staff to stay late and only finish work once their manager has

The UK has long been viewed as a leading business hub on the world stage. Unlike many places around the globe, Britain is a multi-cultural melting pot, with this diversity contributing greatly to its ability to churn out successful, high growth businesses.

Despite this, many entrepreneurs and political figures have come down on the business industry in the UK, saying that bosses aren’t doing enough to alleviate dwindling productivity – productivity has halved since the global financial crisis in 2008.

At the Innovate Finance Global Summit, Iana Dimitrova, CEO of London-based fintech OpenPayd, criticised the low productivity levels in the UK and compared Britain’s 40-hour average long working week to that seen in Asia. She said: "Productivity levels in the UK since the economic crisis have actually been really, really slow. (Asia) are working 100 hours a week, and we struggle to cope with the almost four-day work week in the UK."

These comments give an interesting comparison to the work ethics seen in the UK compared with the attitudes seen overseas. There is a long list of countries that encourage working overtime and have relentless workplace cultures – but is this something we should be celebrating here?

More hours don’t always mean better work

Essentially, Dimitrova is suggesting that the productivity issue in the UK wouldn’t be as bad if people worked longer days. However, a 100-hour work week equates to a 20-hour workday. That’s like working from 8am to 4am the following day – I can’t imagine this would be good for any business, especially from a productivity perspective.

This sentiment is echoed by Alan Price, the CEO of consulting firm BrightHR. He says: "As a business owner, Dimitrova will be focused on increasing productivity and profits. However, it's crucial to keep in mind that working extended hours may actually have an adverse effect on productivity.

“We need to remember too that the UK’s legal landscape doesn't permit such excessive working hours. Even if an employee signs the 48-hour opt-out, they cannot opt out of rest breaks. Issues around pay could also arise, should an employee’s average pay for their total hours worked fall below National Minimum Wage. And for those employees who are working parents, the costs for childcare would skyrocket if they were expected to double their working hours.”

We should be protecting our right to ‘turn off’ from work, ensuring we keep time for things important to us. And we need to look into all sorts of initiatives, such as flexible and hybrid working, and developments for remote working to facilitate that Katy Thorpe | Global People Director at Kinly

Moreover, devoting your life to your job, with little time for needed rest, can cause burnout and serious mental health issues. Even though long work hours might seem to lead to an increase in quality work, the reality is that humans can only work so hard, and working so long can lead to illness-related absences.

Price continues: "Employees are much more likely to experience health issues and burnout, which will result in increased absences from work. And for those who do make it into the office, consider presenteeism: it's where staff become stressed, depressed, and anxious, which of course impacts productivity and output and results in low morale and a negative workplace culture.”

This reminds us that there continues to be the common perception that working for more time equates to better and larger amounts of work being completed. But many now think that humans don’t have a finite amount of productivity. Instead, once you pass your productivity threshold, your work, effort, and engagement decrease dramatically in value. These are all things the 4 Day Week Campaign, which is fighting for a shorter work week, and the new Flexible Working Bill, which enables staff to request flexibility from their first day on the job, are pushing for – with the belief that more time working doesn’t necessarily equate to better work.

Price continues: "In recent years, many workers have re-evaluated their priorities in life—and this doesn’t always include their work. In fact, since the pandemic, workers are increasingly seeking hybrid or remote arrangements in order to achieve an improved work/life balance. And as of this month, new legislation provides a day one right to request flexible working. Calls for longer working hours seems at odd with this cultural shift to more flexible patterns.”

Despite the common perception that the UK workforce is lazy and working less, research shows this workforce struggles to 'turn off' from work

When compared to other cultures

It can be easy to assume the UK is lazy when comparing ourselves to other cultures. In Japan, it’s common for employees to stay behind until their boss leaves the office, as it’s customary to only stop working once your manager has. Whereas research shows that companies in Africa respond the best to change when compared to other continents.

It’s important that we learn from other cultures, but also prioritise protecting our time and ensuring a good work-life balance. Looking at the variety of HR packages across the globe and seeing how other countries/regions do things is incredibly eye-opening Katy Thorpe | Global People Director at Kinly

Every culture responds differently to work because of a myriad of social and historical factors. And despite having a newfound reputation of entitlement and laziness – which has been largely whipped up by economists and anti-flexibility figures – the UK is guilty of overworking.

“Compared to other countries and cultures, the UK is actually bad at switching off from work,” Katy Thorpe, Global People Director at Kinly. “So often, we allow our time of relaxation to blend into our work, and that simply shouldn’t be the case. We should be protecting our right to ‘turn off’ from work, ensuring we keep time for things important to us. And we need to look into all sorts of initiatives, such as flexible and hybrid working, and developments for remote working to facilitate that.”

We can’t misinterpret the reality of what working life in the UK is actually like. And for many workers, an inability to switch off from work and ‘Sunday scaries’ are a natural part of the working week. When it comes to looking to other cultures, there are many positive workplace attributes we can incorporate into our industries from other countries that can simultaneously make our workforce happier and business’ more productive. “It’s important that we learn from other cultures, but also prioritise protecting our time and ensuring a good work-life balance. Looking at the variety of HR packages across the globe and seeing how other countries/regions do things is incredibly eye-opening. We can learn so much from our colleagues around the world if we really listen and take their advice. For example, when you look at the laws for maternity and the protection of women in the workplace in India, they are far more advanced than ours here in the UK. It’s important we look at how and why these regions have put these laws in place and learn from them to implement ourselves.” Generation entitled? | Harnessing the power of Gen-Z's workplace expectations in your EX 3 keys | Why building trust among your workforce is vital, and how to do it Slumber speak | We need to bring sleep into the wellbeing conversation

Taking the good bits

The UK workforce can certainly learn a lot from other countries in terms of their practices, and seeing how their workplace culture leads to better output and productivity. However, adopting unhealthy workplace practices, despite them seeming as though they would lead to heightened output, can be detrimental for businesses and the economy in the long-term. This is something employers must be aware of when considering flexibility, the happiness of their staff, and ways to incentivise their staff to perform better – because it doesn’t always have to mean working longer hours.