There’s a new catchphrase seeping into the HR lexicon. Joining the ranks of quiet quitting, quiet firing, job cushioning and the great resignation is… Dry promotion.

This practice involves elevating an employee's rank or title without a corresponding increase in remuneration. It’s not a new practice by any means but, as with many recent trends in HR, the shiny new buzzword has put the spotlight back on the subject of promotions without pay.