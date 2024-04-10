The consulting firm pays staff to look for another job - is it worth the risk?

Layoffs are now a staple part of the business landscape – in part due to mass hiring sprees over the pandemic and in part because of growing economic pressures on firms.

For most companies, redundancies come as an absolute last resort, especially because sacking your employees can have some profound consequences for your business.

Despite the short-term cost savings businesses face, layoffs can have a detrimental impact on the morale and productivity of remaining staff. And in some cases, employers are letting go of great talent and industry knowledge, which could have negative repercussions in the long-term. Layoffs can also disrupt an organisation’s culture, especially if they are considered to be handled poorly, and dismissed workers feel they have been treated unfairly.

That’s why many companies recognise the importance of laying off workers ‘properly’ and giving support to leaving staff, even though they soon won’t be a part of the firm’s community.

McKinsey & Co

This understanding has not been better exemplified than by consulting firm McKinsey & Co, who recently announced they will be offering some employees nine months' pay to look for alternative work.

In a bid to streamline the company in a “caring and supportive way” McKinsey is not only offering laid off staff this pay, but is also giving these workers the opportunity of career coaching, admin support, and CV support, all whilst they search for another job.

Additionally, more senior employees will be able to continue to use their McKinsey accounts – such as their email and IT systems – to help them get a new position at a different firm.

Chosen employees have access to all this support before being forced to give up their role whether they’ve found a job or not when the nine-month period comes to an end.

This approach is meaningful because of the potential consequences it mitigates. Research from Gartner suggests that forecasted savings tend to become offset by the unforeseen consequences of layoffs within three years – this is because of an accelerated demand for promotions from staff and a hike in staff turnover after layoffs occur.

Alexander Kirss, Senior Principal of Research at Gartner HR, says: “While business leaders are aware of the immediate impact of redundancies, they’re also hyper aware of the potential long-term impact, including harming growth, damaging existing business and losing remaining employees. In response, executive leaders often work together to find potential alternatives.

“To avoid a vicious cycle of employee turnover, lower morale and potentially damaging your brand as a business partner and employee, offering longer-term voluntary payments can help protect an organisation’s reputation amongst existing employees and candidates, and potentially offset uncertainty amongst its customer base.”

A risk worth taking?

McKinsey is arguably turning traditional redundancy processes on its head. To some, the financial cost of this, and the unprecedented nature of it, might be deemed risky. However, the benefits this option poses in terms of mitigating dissatisfaction from remaining staff and potential litigation issues gives it value as a clever move from the firm.

“This is a refreshing approach to achieving what most HR practitioners dread, compulsory redundancies, which so often come with a risk of employees claiming redundancy is being used as a vehicle to oust them from the organisation,” exerts Lisa Gillespie, Senior HR Consultant and Mediator at Han Law Co.

“It is a means of fixing the numbers and costs at the outset, without the risk of litigation. I mean, how can anyone make it about them, if it is an open invite to volunteer to go?”

You only have to look at the many litigation cases that occurred because of large organisations mistreating employees during their own redundancy process, to recognise the progressiveness of this decision. Employees have been let go of through pre-recorded messages, at short notice through email, or leaving workers guessing if they’ll have a job by the end of the month.

Twitter (now X), Klarna, and Meta are only a few companies that have been criticised for their mistreatment of staff during their layoff rounds. However, few stories are as bad as the P&O Ferries controversy, where the firm illegally dismissed nearly 800 members of its shipping crew to be replaced with foreign agency staff. As a result, the company faced a barrage of legal cases against itself.

When comparing McKinsey’s approach to these cases, it’s difficult to not recognise the positive reputational outcomes this is likely to have for the firm, despite them laying off staff. In this sense, the firm has managed to make a bad situation a relatively good business decision.

“It hasn’t been stated whether the nine months includes working notice,” continues Gillespie. “However, given that the majority of those invited to leave will have entitlements to redundancy packages anyway, it makes sense to offset these against the costs of running a full consultation exercise, when it sounds like the outcome is inevitable.

“If one considers this approach versus P&O Ferries ‘sword of Damocles’ approach to sacking their workforce in 2022, I don’t think there will any issues with their reputation.”

Beyond this, the move also gives the remaining employees a clear plan to adjust to, whilst mitigating the possibility of lengthy and expensive litigations. This is particularly true as even if there aren’t enough redundancy volunteers, judges are likely to feel nine months is enough time to find work.

Gillespie continues: “It also extinguishes losses should they not get enough ‘volunteers’ and have to enact compulsory redundancies, as any Judge is going to see nine months as a long enough time for anyone who loses their job, to mitigate and find other work, particularly given the UK’s tight labour market."

This unprecedented move from McKinsey & Co has shed light on the possible difficulties firms face when they are forced to lay off their staff. Through offering comprehensive pay and support in their redundancies, McKinsey is telling the world that they’re looking at the bigger picture and considering the implications of layoffs on the long-term health of the business.