What steps should HR take to alleviate the gender pay gap?

Back in 2017, the UK Government voted in favour of new legislation that required 10,000 firms to annually document their gender pay gaps – otherwise known as the difference in the average hourly wage of all men and women across a workforce.

That same year, it was confirmed by YouGov that men were paid 16.9% higher than women and received 25.2% higher bonus payments. Fast forward to 2023, when the last gender pay gap reporting took place, and it was confirmed in the reporting that the median pay for all employees was 14.3% less for women than for men.

Obviously, some progress has been made in this time, however it’s clear to see that in over six years of the gender pay gap being a fundamental part of how we equate a company’s ethics and inclusion, developments have been sluggish at best.

It’s for this reason that, in late March, HR Grapevine and XpertHR hosted an intimate roundtable for members of the HR community, to truly get to the heart of gender pay gap reporting, and discuss the nuanced inequity that has led us to this point.

The two-hour session was brimming with hard-honed personal insight and guidance from a host of HR leaders from across sectors such as hospitality, finance and non-profit. Whilst the session, as with all HR Grapevine roundtables, was subject to Chatham House Rule, below you will find three of the key discussion points tabled, and a little insight into how you, as an HR leader, may better improve your own internal equality.

Executive buy-in is fundamental

It was agreed unanimously that the duty of action sits with the CEO, when it comes to ownership over improving the gender pay gap. Many individuals around the table shared that they did indeed gain buy-in from their C-suite, and that doing so had improved their ability to invest in gender equality initiatives.

However, for those that had struggled to do so, it was clear that justifying the need for improvement and making a solid business case with hard outcomes was key.

It’s also true that women also remain vastly underrepresented in the upper C-suite, where they were outnumbered seven to one in a study conducted back in 2019 by Morningstar. Among CEO positions, women are outnumbered 17 to one.

Statistically, companies with greater representation of women among the C-suite are less likely to have a significant gender pay gap.

The evolving workforce expects gender parity

As was noted by several attendees, the gender pay gap isn’t just a case of ethics. The workforce is now spread across five difference generations, with decidedly different expectations for their companies.

Whilst women in the Gen-Z age bracket experience a narrower gender pay gap than previous generations, emerging demographics within the workplace expect to be able to align their own personal ethics with those of their companies.

By perpetuating a stark gender pay gap, companies are not only under-representing the work of women under their employment, but also potentially dissuading up-and-coming talent from joining.

Moving the dial happens from the first interaction point

The group also discussed in detail the key points at which raising the representation of female professionals takes place.

For example, whilst the gender pay gap often discusses increasing female representation throughout the business, many businesses fail to take into account the kind of systematic change that can take place from their first interaction point that a business has with a candidate.

Statistically, women are less likely to apply for a role with a job description that they feel they don’t fit perfectly. In this way, many job specs are inherently gendered. Similarly, as several attendees highlighted, many job adverts use language that we now know appeals to one gender over another.

For example, words such as competitive, dominant or leader are associated with male stereotypes, while words such as support, understand and interpersonal are associated with female stereotypes. Including gendered words in job advertisements could make the position seem less appealing to a certain gender, thereby limiting the applicant pool for these jobs.

One attendee noted that, even offering a simple solution such as allowing candidates to pick their own interview time can help to move the dial, as women are often stereotypically burdened with caregiving responsibilities, potentially limiting their availability.

Ultimately, these three points raised in the session are a drop in the ocean of a much wider conversation that encompassed a huge range of insight from our attendees. By taking the time out of their diaries to get together and connect, each attendee left with vital insight and ideas to take back to their own organisation.

Fundamentally, events such as these are invaluable for the HR community, as it offers the opportunity to truly connect with peers experiencing similar issues or attempting to solve key challenges such as the gender pay gap. And, HR Grapevine must extend a gracious thank you to XpertHR for believing strongly in the HR community, and working to make a positive change for employees and companies alike.

For more information on XpertHR, please click here.