Seeking a compensation strategy that drives productivity & profitability? You cannot neglect pay equity

International Women’s Day on 8 March and US Equal Pay Day on 12 March were timely reminders of the work that still needs to be done to eradicate the gender pay gap.

At this stage, we should be aware of the need to eliminate the structural barriers that cause the gender pay gap to persist. Creating an environment where all employees, regardless of gender, have the chance to thrive is now a standard goal and objective shared by enterprises big and small.

So, why is progress so slow? Research from the Trade Union Congress finds the gender pay gap is currently 14.3%, and predicts that at the current rate of progress, it will take 20 years – until 2044 – to close the gender pay gap.

Moreover, some industries are more badly affected than others. A 2022 study from XpertHR found that 98% of organisations in the finance sector reported a pay gap in favour of men, compared with 88% across all industries.

Regardless of the enterprise, industry, or geography, employers must do more to close this gap. XpertHR’s 2023 Pay Equity and Transparency research finds several negative consequences rooted in pay equity, with business and HR leaders agreeing it can reduce productivity and retention, create trouble with attracting talent, create a poor internal culture, and even result in litigation.

A truly competitive compensation strategy that drives business success, therefore, cannot exist without first fixing pay inequities that exist in your company.

Fixing your pay equity problems

Identifying pay inequities and implementing measurable interventions is not an easy task. However, it is a crucial part of developing a truly competitive compensation strategy. The starting point for any organisation should be to conduct a thorough audit of existing compensation structures.

When conducted with the necessary due diligence and resources, a pay equity audit should identify any cases where employees doing equal work receive different levels of pay. It should seek to explain the reasons for any gaps that exist, be it directly or indirectly discriminatory.

Furthermore, the equal pay goes beyond mere remuneration to include all contractual benefits such as bonuses, holiday pay, sick pay, pension benefits, and even non-monetary benefits from annual leave down to company cars.

Pay equity audits demands third-party support

Of course, the work above is hard. It is complex, costly, and is a continuous investment of time and money rather than a one-off exercise. Salesforce, for example, is currently running its ninth pay equity assessment for over 70,000 employees, each year spending millions of dollars to address unexplained differences.

It is also an uncomfortable subject for many employers. Indeed, in the run-up to Equal Pay Day, workers have taken to TikTok to share recorded conversations with their HR teams who deny that differences in pay have anything to do with characteristics such as gender or race.

Managers, HR leaders, and pay professionals are inherently defensive, compromising the validity of any pay equity audit that relies solely on internal, anecdotal reviews. Indeed, according to XpertHR research, whilst 75% of HR leaders and 74% of business leaders believe pay equity is a priority at their organisation, only 47% of employees agree.

As such, working with external partners and taking a data-driven, analytics-led approach to auditing pay equity is crucial to ensuring a fair, impartial, and impactful review. HR and business leaders rank complexities of pay equity analysis as the top challenge to addressing the issue.

Third-party partners can provide data analytics technology and specific pay equity expertise to identify root causes of any disparities including hidden systemic causes of pay gaps, understand why they exist, and recommend data-driven solutions to fix the inequities. Working with recognised third-party support can help also with reporting and compliance and gender pay gap data.

Whatever the reason for pay inequities, the simple fact is that they do exist and will continue to exist in your organisation. Left unchecked, they will continue to limit progress toward eliminating the gender pay gap and result in untold damage to engagement, productivity, and retention, limiting the competitiveness of any compensation strategy that does not include a focus on pay equity.