How to turbo charge your HR Career

A strategy can be applied to rising up the ranks and with dedication and application the rewards can be fruitful.

You only need to look at the movers and shakers in HR to see that climbing the ladder does get you noticed and is the result of hard work. Let’s Talk Talent’s, Ultimate List of HR stats UK, 2024 shows that the number of HR professionals has grown by 42% in the past decade, compared to just 10% for the general workforce, demonstrating it is a growth profession while it is also one that is most likely to see the biggest movement with over two thirds (67%) saying they would like a new challenge. This equates to a function which is increasingly getting more valid attention for being business critical but also one in which there is opportunity to rise up the ranks and a feeling amongst those in it, that they are hungry for the next step on the ladder.

Where do the opportunities lie?

HR is having its moment. Not only are salaries rising but demand is soaring too. Nathan Ross, Manager of Michael Page, Manchester says, “The HR sector is currently witnessing intense competition for top talent, leading to an increased demand for professionals specialising in niche areas.”

This is good news for those either looking to enter the profession or those that are wanting to progress within it. In terms of ‘niche’ roles, a further report published by Morgan McKinley shows that demand for Human Resources Business Partners has reached an all time high with salaries for this level of role increasing, showing that a specialism can pay dividends.

Life and career progress are indisputably not always fair, however, but as in all competitions of life, preparation tends to favour the bold.

Build your brand and make it known

Dr David Oxley and Dr Helmut Schuster, co-authors of A Career Carol: A Tale of Professional Nightmares and How to Navigate Them, point towards the importance of PR and standing out from the crowd. “It doesn’t have to be in a brash way but make sure that what you do doesn’t go unnoticed. Have your elevator pitch ready and deliver it over and over in a subtle way.”

There is a fine line between being overtly outspoken about your accomplishments in an arrogant way and ensuring that others are aware of your talents. Some find this uncomfortable but to get noticed, it’s important to ensure that your successes are acknowledged. The professional networking site, LinkedIn is an example of a good portal where professionals share their ideas, thoughts and opinions while also using it as a platform to be noticed - either by posting if they are speaking at an event, have published an article or indeed made a job move.

It doesn’t have to be in a brash way but make sure that what you do doesn’t go unnoticed. Have your elevator pitch ready and deliver it over and over in a subtle way Dr David Oxley and Dr Helmut Schuster | Co-authors of A Career Carol: A Tale of Professional Nightmares and How to Navigate Them

Patrice Gordon, author, TED speaker, reverse mentoring expert and executive coach says that building your personal brand is a crucial part of shaping your career, “It will support both the organisation and yourself so don’t be afraid of this. This is important as you can understand the latest innovations and most importantly exchange best practice. Understanding where other companies have both succeeded and had challenges will support in faster and more strategic decision making.”