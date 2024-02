Case StudyCulture & BehaviourBy Benjamin Broomfield How 777 Partners is breaking private equity's 'archaic models of operating and hiring' Where many private equity companies and financial firms only ‘talk the talk’ on diversity, shackled by archaic operating models, 777 Partners is ‘walking the walk’ by redefining career entry and operating a truly meritocratic culture... Words by Ben Broomfield When imagining industries that still...