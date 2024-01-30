Why you need the skills of a marketer as an HR leader

72% of HR leaders think employer branding has a significant impact when hiring new staff

We all know that the HR function has changed tremendously in the last ten years. HR practitioners are no longer just the ‘office police’, they serve the important role of attracting, retaining and engaging the best talent in a market. Because of this, modern HR professionals are no longer just recruiters and administrators; they have become brand ambassadors and talent attractors in their respective companies.

As a result, acquiring marketing skills is essential for HR professionals to effectively compete for talent, create and maintain a strong employer brand, and deliver a compelling message to their target audience. The fusion of marketing and HR has become vital in attracting top talent, and many of the qualities needed to become an HR Director are displayed by marketers – such as high energy, great communication skills, and embodying strategic ability.

By thinking like marketers, and emphasising the unique characteristics of their organisations, HR professionals can better position themselves as industry leaders and attract top talent. Here’s why...

You’re competing for talent like marketers compete for customers

The link between HR practitioners and marketers might not seem obvious at first glance. However, when you take a closer look, people managers and marketers are more alike than you might realise, particularly when it comes to understanding and selling a company’s brand.

Just as marketers sell a firm’s brand to potential customers, HR creates and sells a company’s brand from an employer perspective – attracting employees, as opposed to customers, to the company to ensure growth. Either way, both roles include selling a brand for the sake of the firm's benefit.

HR leaders can learn from marketers to enhance employee engagement by adopting targeted communication strategies, understanding employee personas, and creating compelling employer branding. Just as marketers tailor messages to specific customer segments, HR can personalise communication to resonate with diverse employee groups.