You might also like

Learning culture is a broad, loosely defined concept. We know it can drive productivity and innovation for companies. We know it can reduce stress and increase confidence in individuals. But do we know how best to create it?

A good place to start might be to rule out a few things that a learning culture is not.

A learning culture is not a one-off event, training session, or learning program. It’s not simply purchasing a state-of-the-art LMS. It’s also not a top-down directive that all employees must stop everything for a week to catch up on their learning (CC, Slack.)

Defining and delivering a learning culture is certainly a task that L&D leaders are struggling with. The CIPD’s Professionalising Learning and Development report found that whilst 98% of L&D practitioners wish to develop a positive culture for learning, only 36% feel like they’ve done so.

One HR leader who has made significant progress with establishing a learning culture is Faye Ryder-Humphries, Head of People, Wingstop UK. “Everything starts with holding relatable values that resonate with our teams,” she says. “To us, success is when our values can be felt at every level and interchange occurs between all positions. Our values then in turn create positive spaces for the learning and development of our teams to be put into practice.”

The CIPD recommends breaking down learning into the individual, team, and organisational levels. This approach can help L&D leaders at global organisations make sense of this abstract concept and successfully create and execute a learning culture at scale.

Everything starts with holding relatable values that resonate with our teams. To us, success is when our values can be felt at every level Faye Ryder-Humphries, Head of People, Wingstop UK

1) The organisational level

To create a learning culture, HR must embed L&D at the organisational level. This includes, as all HR strategies should, a deep understanding of the organisation’s overarching goals.

By understanding the core business objectives of the company, including core KPIs, L&D leaders can create a clear understanding of how learning will help their organisation.

For an organisation such as Colgate-Palmolive, for example, where product development is a consistent necessity for driving revenue, a multi-year L&D program aimed (and succeeded) to digitally upskill 16,000 in-office employees to drive greater innovation.

Having defined the purpose of L&D within the organisation, it becomes easier for leaders, managers, and employees outside of HR to understand why a culture of learning matters; how it can drive KPIs that matter to them, and what it might look like in practice for them.

Clearly defined and communicated L&D goals ensure leaders and managers across all divisions:

Evaluate the current state of L&D within their organisation, division, and team, uncovering ineffective processes or gaps in technology

Make learning objectives a regular part of reporting and communication with core stakeholders

Embed L&D into performance management processes and day-to-day decision making breaks down siloes to ensure individual and team learning is shared throughout the organisation

Collaboration is a core driver of the L&D culture at Wingstop UK. “Our proudest achievement in relation to fostering L&D is the growing relationship between L&D & our other functions,” explains Ryder-Humphries. “Such collaboration and open communication allows us to really understand what is required from us as a people team to deliver great results. “

2) The team level How often are teams primed for continuous improvement, led by managers who prioritise learning? Is this the case in your organisation, or are managers blocking progress toward a learning culture? It’s unlikely that your managers will all be agile learners – yet. As central influences on employee engagement, performance, and productivity, investing in developing managers to prioritise and facilitate learning is a valuable endeavor. Our proudest achievement in relation to fostering L&D is the growing relationship between L&D & our other functions Faye Ryder-Humphries, Head of People, Wingstop UK In 2020, Gallup estimated that the annual cost of poor management from not engaged or actively disengaged employees in the U.S. at somewhere between $960 billion and $1.2 trillion. Josh Bersin’s 2018 paradigm titled “learning in the flow of work” has become a popular rubric for creating processes and structures at the team level that encourage learning; as has the 70:20:10 model, which recommends 20% of learning occurs through working together, network-based support, and collaborative coaching. Regardless of the style, model, or system – it will be different for each organisation depending on the industry, team structure, and team demographics, among others – HR and L&D leaders must equip managers and their teams to make learning a priority whether it occurs during or instead of day-to-day work.

3) The individual level

Creating a learning culture at the individual level requires organisations to create personalised learning experiences that meet the needs of each individual.

According to a 2023 Forbes survey for a report on Workplace Benefit Trends By Generation In 2024, whilst there are broad similarities across generations in preferring access to Learning Management Systems (59% overall) over shadowing or cross-functional learning (11% overall), there is still a healthy chunk of each demographic that leans towards a different type of learning.

Each employee will have their preference for style, frequency, method, topic, and type of learning. Establishing a learning culture at an individual level is a complex task, but one that employees increasingly expect. And of course, ensuring employees do prioritise skills development and adopt L&D programs or technology brings countless benefits from retention to innovation, but crucially for employees themselves.

Ryder-Humpries shares some context on how Wingstop UK ensures employees get to grips with the importance of L&D, thereby cementing it as a core pillar of its culture.

“We position our L&D around Wingstop UK, but not for Wingstop UK,” she explains. “It’s beneficial to our employees because our drive is to empower and grow people, not just for roles within our business, but to provide tools and skills that will support them to achieve their long-term career ambitions – whether that be in QSR, hospitality, or otherwise.”

Organisations must help their employees to agree on areas for skills or career development, marrying individual preferences with company capability requirements; and give their employees the structure and support to take learning opportunities that will advance these skills.