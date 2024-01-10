You might also like

How often are teams primed for continuous improvement, led by managers who prioritise learning? Is this the case in your organisation, or are managers blocking progress toward a learning culture?
It’s unlikely that your managers will all be agile learners – yet. As central influences on employee engagement, performance, and productivity, investing in developing managers to prioritise and facilitate learning is a valuable endeavor.
Our proudest achievement in relation to fostering L&D is the growing relationship between L&D & our other functions
In 2020, Gallup estimated that the annual cost of poor management from not engaged or actively disengaged employees in the U.S. at somewhere between $960 billion and $1.2 trillion.
Josh Bersin’s 2018 paradigm titled “learning in the flow of work” has become a popular rubric for creating processes and structures at the team level that encourage learning; as has the 70:20:10 model, which recommends 20% of learning occurs through working together, network-based support, and collaborative coaching.
Regardless of the style, model, or system – it will be different for each organisation depending on the industry, team structure, and team demographics, among others – HR and L&D leaders must equip managers and their teams to make learning a priority whether it occurs during or instead of day-to-day work.
Creating a learning culture at the individual level requires organisations to create personalised learning experiences that meet the needs of each individual.
According to a 2023 Forbes survey for a report on Workplace Benefit Trends By Generation In 2024, whilst there are broad similarities across generations in preferring access to Learning Management Systems (59% overall) over shadowing or cross-functional learning (11% overall), there is still a healthy chunk of each demographic that leans towards a different type of learning.
Each employee will have their preference for style, frequency, method, topic, and type of learning. Establishing a learning culture at an individual level is a complex task, but one that employees increasingly expect. And of course, ensuring employees do prioritise skills development and adopt L&D programs or technology brings countless benefits from retention to innovation, but crucially for employees themselves.
Ryder-Humpries shares some context on how Wingstop UK ensures employees get to grips with the importance of L&D, thereby cementing it as a core pillar of its culture.
“We position our L&D around Wingstop UK, but not for Wingstop UK,” she explains. “It’s beneficial to our employees because our drive is to empower and grow people, not just for roles within our business, but to provide tools and skills that will support them to achieve their long-term career ambitions – whether that be in QSR, hospitality, or otherwise.”
Organisations must help their employees to agree on areas for skills or career development, marrying individual preferences with company capability requirements; and give their employees the structure and support to take learning opportunities that will advance these skills.
