Creating a reward strategy that truly engages Gen-Z

Gen Z is, in many ways, one of the biggest conundrums that HR will have to face in the foreseeable future. This young generation, also sometimes called ‘Zoomers’, is defined as those born between the years of 1997 and 2012 and therefore likely between the ages of 11 and 26. Whilst it makes up just 32% of the global population, according to Qureos data, its influence is felt keenly when designing the future of work.

These young professionals are now in the process of gaining positions of influence, developing key skills and taking up increasingly senior roles in companies across the globe. The biggest question mark over Gen-Z is its shifting expectations in the world of work. Of course, this question is inextricably intertwined with the experiences that have formed their perceptions of professionalism, skills development and cultural norms.