Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Creating a reward strategy that truly engages Gen-Z

Gen Z is, in many ways, one of the biggest conundrums that HR will have to face in the foreseeable future. This young generation, also sometimes called ‘Zoomers’, is defined as those born between the years of 1997 and 2012 and therefore likely between the ages of 11 and 26. Whilst it makes up just 32% of the global population, according to Qureos data, its influence is felt keenly when designing the future of work...
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Creating a reward strategy that truly engages Gen-Z

Gen Z is, in many ways, one of the biggest conundrums that HR will have to face in the foreseeable future. This young generation, also sometimes called ‘Zoomers’, is defined as those born between the years of 1997 and 2012 and therefore likely between the ages of 11 and 26. Whilst it makes up just 32% of the global population, according to Qureos data, its influence is felt keenly when designing the future of work.

These young professionals are now in the process of gaining positions of influence, developing key skills and taking up increasingly senior roles in companies across the globe. The biggest question mark over Gen-Z is its shifting expectations in the world of work. Of course, this question is inextricably intertwined with the experiences that have formed their perceptions of professionalism, skills development and cultural norms.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first 6 months
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

BrewDog axing real living wage is a 'disastrous employee relations misstep'
‘An own goal’ | BrewDog axing real living wage is a 'disastrous employee relations misstep'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 4 employees don't trust their CEO - here's why
Communication & transparency | 1 in 4 employees don't trust their CEO - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Subcontractor takes on furniture firm in battle for key work benefits
Holiday pay & sick leave | Subcontractor takes on furniture firm in battle for key work benefits
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni