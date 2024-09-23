You might also like

Devoy adds: "Equally, when the latest corporate scandal hits the press, the root cause can often be traced back to something being fundamentally wrong with the culture. In my view one of the most important aspects of culture is trust. There is an old Dutch saying attributed to Johan Thorbecke who was an influential Dutch politician from the 19th century - “Trust arrives on foot and leaves on horseback”. I believe the fundamental building blocks of an organisation, and any relationship for that matter, centres greatly around trust. This is equally as important for employers and employees, no matter how or where they work."
