When it comes to future trends in 2024, there are two letters that will be on the HR radar more than any other: AI. But, while this is a huge trend across a large part of human resources, there are plenty of other trends for you to be considering as the new year approaches. The advent of artificial intelligence has cast its formidable shadow across the landscape of Human Resources, signalling a new era in how we manage talent and cultivate workplace environments, but there are also big shifts happening in wellbeing, benefits and the continued remote work debate.

The Trend: AI (especially in recruitment) From policy to application letters, all the way through to your software, AI isn’t going anywhere. Expect to see it across your company and within HR. You need to get on board with it now before 2024 arrives. The main thing to know as an HR professional is how it will affect your role, responsibilities and wider teams. Katie Winstanley, HR Group Director at Morson Group explains: “AI and machine learning will be on the rise and used for various HR functions, including candidate screening, employee engagement analysis, and data-driven decision-making. HR professionals will need to adapt to these technological advancements.”

Jeanne Cordisco, Chief People Officer at O’Reilly adds that AI will play a particular role in the hiring and recruiting process. “Generative AI has the potential to revolutionise hiring and recruiting practices as it can be used to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks such as screening resumes and scheduling interviews which can save HR professionals valuable time and allow them to focus on more strategic work. The important emphasis on diversity, inclusion and belonging continues to grow and AI will be a major contributor in helping to reduce bias in the hiring process. When programmed to ignore information such as a candidate’s name, age or gender on resumes, candidates will be better evaluated based on their skills and qualifications alone without any implicit bias playing a role in their assessment."