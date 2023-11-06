You might also like

What are the challenges for you, working in HR at PepsiCo?

What we're always challenging ourselves on is ‘how do you do things that really impact the individual at the end of the line?’. We know we are very committed to doing the right thing by our farmers, our customers and by our consumers, but it's got to start at ‘home’.

The challenge is how to continue enabling our employees to have skills that enable them to be fit for the future. Also, how do we really enable social mobility – with fifty percent of our workforce in Europe working in frontline roles, how do we help those associates to meet their aspirations?

I talked earlier about belonging, and how are we truly creating that because it's easy to say but it's difficult to do. We need to ask, ‘how are we focusing on the right role modelling behaviour from our leaders?’ and adding the right frameworks to get our workforce from across the geographies that we serve.

That’s what we're in the business of doing and we’ve got tremendous results in terms of people coming to PepsiCo and staying. Our challenge is how do we really make sure we’re feeding our talent pipeline early from the broadest communities across gender, ethnic diversity and also backgrounds. Then it’s about seeing how we can create an environment where you've got people that think differently, where they can say that they think differently, and you know you’ve got the right level of tension in the system.