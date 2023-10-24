You might also like

The signs you or a colleague might have work addiction can include excessive working – that’s on days off or during holiday time, obsessively thinking about work, neglecting your personal life, family life or self-care, and reduced physical and mental health, says Kaur. “The other thing that people find difficult if they’re a workaholic is to delegate tasks. There’s a fear of being judged for not coping. There’s also a constant need for validation. With a work addict, their entire validation is tied into their work.”
Jodie Cariss, MA, Badth, HPC, founder and CEO of Self Space shares that: "Any type of addiction can manifest in ways that make us feel that choosing it is not an option. We begin to feel it’s essential for our emotional survival. When aything in life ceases to be a choice it becomes dangerous. Work addiction is no different. When we become addicted to work, we are less attuned to our needs, meaning we might abandon ourselves and our wellbeing. In turn, our mental health might decline as we fail to notice how tired we are, how little or how much we are eating, neglecting our relationships and ourselves."
"We might use other substances to motivate us and disconnect from what’s really happening. We justify it as work being the most important component in our lives and forget the bigger orbit around us. We might feel that if we don’t stay ‘addicted’ to work we might fail, fall behind or be seen as unsuccessful. We might commend ourselves for over working and pass the compulsion off as being ok or in hand but, with work addiction, this is not the case.
"When we are unable to put our basic needs first, we need to take a look at what’s driving our addiction or compulsion. Like any type of addiction, work addiction is often masking something else, such as difficult feelings or low esteem. While we focus on the work, the other issue being masked often goes unnoticed. We distract ourselves from inner pain, uncertainty or loneliness by overworking. It gives us a sense of purpose which might be superficial. We hit big highs and big lows and might struggle to regulate ourselves, feeling unworthy and useless if we don’t continue with the overworking cycle."
"As a manager, try to really notice what is happening for your people and don’t be afraid to have difficult conversations. Express genuine concern for the wellbeing of the people you identify as overworking. Meet them with compassion, offer them a space to share fears and overwhelm, and help them to set some healthy boundaries around work," says Cariss. "Find ways to reinforce their value without this being based on output, while holding a fine line between what needs to be achieved and their wellbeing. It can be a difficult balance to manage, so it can be worth bringing in additional support to help navigate this. Offering services like Self Space, which provides therapy as a benefit to employees, can help them explore the root cause of their addiction and unpick it safely in a confidential space with a trained therapist."
Flipping the ‘addicted to work’ narrative
But hold on a moment – do we see work addiction as too much of a negative? What if we see it as a positive thing?
Liz Vilani, founder of Be Yourself at Work (BY@W), says: “There is a very serious side effect of working non-stop – burnout. Over working can also lead to mistakes, the breakdown of relationships and a level of exhaustion that creates potentially negative explosive reactions at work. But when we look at the levels of disengagement, quiet quitting, rage quitting, unhappiness in the workplace etc do we not need a little more ‘Work Addiction’?
“The happiest and most successful people I know blend their work vs a ridged 9-5 work structure. They don’t see work as something that needs an off switch, they see their work as an integral part of their life. We actually ban the term ‘switching off’ with our clients because of the added pressure of not being able to do it and the message it sends that work is an intrusion on our lives. It’s almost impossible to not think about something that you enjoy and spend so much time doing. Plus, when we relax our creativity often switches on - so forcing new and innovative thoughts away means that we are potentially missing out on new ideas and ways of making our difference, in life, because of our work!”
In a current running BY@W survey, Liz says that, so far, 41% share that they feel that work is an encroachment on their lives. 47% feel undervalued and almost half of us don’t feel excited about our career going forward. “This is a big problem,” she adds. “Imagine a working world where we all show up as our best selves and see work as an experience to make a difference. The impact on our societies, our economies, our happiness will be groundbreaking.
“Work has the power to help all of us make a difference and experience ourselves. Yet since the pandemic productivity has nose-dived. We have to make work popular again and work smarter and harder to benefit ourselves and our societies and increase the wonderful sense of purpose that work can give us.”
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.