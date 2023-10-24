You might also like

Future Now

Is it ever ok to be a workaholic like actor Idris Elba?

Work addiction, also known as workaholism, can be defined as a compulsive and excessive preoccupation with work, often to the detriment of other life activities. Individuals struggling with work addiction typically exhibit an uncontrollable urge to constantly engage in work-related tasks, frequently at the expense of personal relationships, physical well-being, and overall mental health. This phenomenon is characterised by an obsessive need to be productive and an inability to disconnect from work responsibilities, even during non-working hours or vacation periods.

Recently, Idris Elba has shared that he has been in therapy for work addiction. “I’m an absolute workaholic and that isn’t great for life generally. Nothing that’s too extreme is good, everything needs balance, but I’m rewarded massively to be a workaholic,” Elba told Annie Macmanus on her Changes podcast.

So what is a work addict – and are you managing one (or more?)

Arguably, work addiction came to be a ‘thing’ when we moved into the industrial revolution and the traditional notion of labour underwent a profound change, with an increasing emphasis on efficiency, productivity, and time-based outputs. The subsequent evolution of technology and globalisation in the 20th and 21st centuries further amplified the pressure on individuals to remain constantly connected to work, fostering a culture that glorifies long working hours.

The modern concept of work addiction gained prominence in the latter half of the 20th century, coinciding with the rise of corporate culture and the proliferation of competitive market dynamics. The emergence of a globalised economy and the proliferation of digital communication technologies intensified the demands on professionals, fostering an environment conducive to the development of workaholic tendencies.

When people are at home they feel they have to prove that they are working, so they are more responsive to emails or calls – that creates the perfect breeding ground for work addiction - Psychotherapist Kamalyn Kaur

Over time, the detrimental impact of work addiction on individuals' physical and mental well-being has garnered increased attention from researchers, clinicians, and policymakers, leading to a growing recognition of the importance of achieving a healthy work-life balance.

Despite the acknowledgment of work addiction as a legitimate psychological issue, the boundary between dedication to your profession and an unhealthy obsession with work remains a subject of ongoing debate. Efforts to address this complex phenomenon have included the promotion of workplace wellness programs, the implementation of labour laws that regulate working hours, and the cultivation of a corporate culture that prioritises employee well-being alongside organisational success. These endeavours underscore the significance of fostering a holistic approach to work that promotes productivity while also safeguarding the physical, emotional, and social aspects of individuals' lives.

Defining ‘Work addiction’ – is a work addict the same as workaholic?

“Work addiction and workaholism are the same thing. It’s a behavioural trait that is characterised by the compulsion to work really long hours.” It’s also tied in to self-worth and identity, says Psychotherapist Kamalyn Kaur.

Being obsessed with work is linked to social conditioning, she adds. And lockdown has played a part. Kaur explains: “Lockdown has had a big impact because there isn’t a physical barrier – people felt like they almost had more to prove when they were working from home. When people are at home they feel they have to prove that they are working, so they are more responsive to emails or calls – that creates the perfect breeding ground for work addiction.”

Work culture can also play a part, adds Kaur. “Often it’s not coming from the person’s own belief system but because their CEO is sending emails left right and centre – it sets a precedent.”

The signs you or a colleague might have work addiction can include excessive working – that’s on days off or during holiday time, obsessively thinking about work, neglecting your personal life, family life or self-care, and reduced physical and mental health, says Kaur. “The other thing that people find difficult if they’re a workaholic is to delegate tasks. There’s a fear of being judged for not coping. There’s also a constant need for validation. With a work addict, their entire validation is tied into their work.” Jodie Cariss, MA, Badth, HPC, founder and CEO of Self Space shares that: "Any type of addiction can manifest in ways that make us feel that choosing it is not an option. We begin to feel it’s essential for our emotional survival. When aything in life ceases to be a choice it becomes dangerous. Work addiction is no different. When we become addicted to work, we are less attuned to our needs, meaning we might abandon ourselves and our wellbeing. In turn, our mental health might decline as we fail to notice how tired we are, how little or how much we are eating, neglecting our relationships and ourselves." Enjoying Future Now? Why not check out this recent piece... HR and menopause | Essential insight for leaders on World Menopause Day 2023 "We might use other substances to motivate us and disconnect from what’s really happening. We justify it as work being the most important component in our lives and forget the bigger orbit around us. We might feel that if we don’t stay ‘addicted’ to work we might fail, fall behind or be seen as unsuccessful. We might commend ourselves for over working and pass the compulsion off as being ok or in hand but, with work addiction, this is not the case. "When we are unable to put our basic needs first, we need to take a look at what’s driving our addiction or compulsion. Like any type of addiction, work addiction is often masking something else, such as difficult feelings or low esteem. While we focus on the work, the other issue being masked often goes unnoticed. We distract ourselves from inner pain, uncertainty or loneliness by overworking. It gives us a sense of purpose which might be superficial. We hit big highs and big lows and might struggle to regulate ourselves, feeling unworthy and useless if we don’t continue with the overworking cycle." What can managers do to better support those who are struggling with work addiction? "As a manager, try to really notice what is happening for your people and don’t be afraid to have difficult conversations. Express genuine concern for the wellbeing of the people you identify as overworking. Meet them with compassion, offer them a space to share fears and overwhelm, and help them to set some healthy boundaries around work," says Cariss. "Find ways to reinforce their value without this being based on output, while holding a fine line between what needs to be achieved and their wellbeing. It can be a difficult balance to manage, so it can be worth bringing in additional support to help navigate this. Offering services like Self Space, which provides therapy as a benefit to employees, can help them explore the root cause of their addiction and unpick it safely in a confidential space with a trained therapist." Flipping the ‘addicted to work’ narrative

But hold on a moment – do we see work addiction as too much of a negative? What if we see it as a positive thing?

Liz Vilani, founder of Be Yourself at Work (BY@W), says: “There is a very serious side effect of working non-stop – burnout. Over working can also lead to mistakes, the breakdown of relationships and a level of exhaustion that creates potentially negative explosive reactions at work. But when we look at the levels of disengagement, quiet quitting, rage quitting, unhappiness in the workplace etc do we not need a little more ‘Work Addiction’?

“The happiest and most successful people I know blend their work vs a ridged 9-5 work structure. They don’t see work as something that needs an off switch, they see their work as an integral part of their life. We actually ban the term ‘switching off’ with our clients because of the added pressure of not being able to do it and the message it sends that work is an intrusion on our lives. It’s almost impossible to not think about something that you enjoy and spend so much time doing. Plus, when we relax our creativity often switches on - so forcing new and innovative thoughts away means that we are potentially missing out on new ideas and ways of making our difference, in life, because of our work!”

In a current running BY@W survey, Liz says that, so far, 41% share that they feel that work is an encroachment on their lives. 47% feel undervalued and almost half of us don’t feel excited about our career going forward. “This is a big problem,” she adds. “Imagine a working world where we all show up as our best selves and see work as an experience to make a difference. The impact on our societies, our economies, our happiness will be groundbreaking.

“Work has the power to help all of us make a difference and experience ourselves. Yet since the pandemic productivity has nose-dived. We have to make work popular again and work smarter and harder to benefit ourselves and our societies and increase the wonderful sense of purpose that work can give us.”