What does this new trend mean? And who is likely to do it?

Every employer wants their workforce to come to work with a chipper attitude.

Of course, this isn’t always possible. And the reasons for why an employee might be in a bad mood can vary. If a worker doesn’t enjoy their job, surely they would leave without continuously arriving at work in a bad mood, right?

A new trend has emerged, particularly amongst younger generations, where instead of choosing to hand in their notice, employees are staying at a company but exhibiting some moody tendencies.

Emerging out of the pandemic and the Great Resignation, teambuilding.com describes ‘Grumpy Staying’ as “the act of remaining in a working environment while displaying a persistent and irritable attitude or disposition”.

The attitude of these workers might manifest in them being rude or disengaged, and ultimately derives from a feeling of discontent in the workplace. Instead of leaving, this worker takes on an unpleasant attitude to work, which can influence their colleagues and the wider organisation.

What does it look like?

The most obvious sign of an employee who would rather be elsewhere is an increased amount of complaining from them. Also, a negative attitude to work, a lack of engagement, and increased absenteeism are all signs that an employee is dissatisfied. This dissatisfaction can be for a myriad of reasons including a conflict with a colleague, experiencing toxic culture, dissatisfaction with the work itself or work culture, or personal reasons.

Either way, it’s important for managers to be aware of this behaviour and try to find out if there’s anything they can do to increase engagement and satisfaction. Even though this behaviour can often be frustrating for leaders, it’s crucial to approach this type of employee with empathy. Afterall, an unhappy worker can have a pervasive negative impact on a company if they remain ‘grumpy’ for the entirety of their employment.

Why wouldn’t they leave?

Last year, employees were leaving their jobs more than ever – so why won’t dissatisfied workers just change jobs? As the cost-of-living crisis looms on, the Office for National Statistics recently revealed that unemployment is lower than it was a just after the pandemic, meaning the job market isn’t as good as it used to be. New research also suggests that employees perceive the market as being unhealthier than it actually is. This perception coupled with economic pressure may be causing workers to stay in their role way past their sell-by date.

What can you do as an employer?

As previously mentioned, approaching the situation with empathy is crucial. Giving the employee space to speak freely and honestly is also necessary for you to understand their behaviour and attitude to work. They might be going through personal issues, or a stressful house move, which are all non-work-related reasons for their behaviour.

If their attitude is due to job dissatisfaction, potentially offering opportunities for them to develop their skillset, or progress in the company, could be beneficial to them feeling like they have something to work towards or be optimistic about.

By 2025, almost a quarter of the workforce will be Gen Z. So, employers need to pay attention to keeping this generation engaged, if they want to remain competitive. A recent article from the Evening Standard identified ‘Grumpy Staying’ as a phenomenon impacting Gen Z the most.

When it comes to engagement, the spotlight has often been shed on this generation. Gen Z may exhibit higher disengagement at work due to factors such as digital distractions, desire for work-life balance, and expectations of meaningful, flexible work. Studies show that they prioritise purpose over a traditional 9-to-5 job, seeking autonomy and opportunities for personal growth, which can result in disengagement if not met.

In order to meet these requirements, adequate manager training is necessary, so leaders know how to approach an employee, Gen Z or not, and ensure their team is thriving as opposed to simply existing.