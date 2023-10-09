You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Columns

Back to Top
Big Interview

Lisa Finnegan,

Vice President of International HR, LinkedIn

Embracing AI is high on the to-do list for Lisa and her team at LinkedIn, with new software and big plans. Lisa's role blends an international team focusing on the personal elements of recruitment and connection and she also shares her expert advice for HR professionals on scaling up their own profile.

Interview by Jenny Holliday

Before Facebook, Instagram, Teams or Slack, there was one main way people in HR and business connected and corresponded: LinkedIn. It might be hard to believe but LinkedIn turned 20 in 2023. Hard to believe because social media can seem so ‘new’. LinkedIn does not describe itself as a social media site, but there are elements of it which seem to now replicate that more informal way of networking. It’s a global network, and, heading up HR across time zones and cultures is a huge part of Lisa Finnegan, VP International HRBP at LinkedIn. She shares her story as well as advice for those in HR who want to up their LinkedIn game, overhaul their profile and make new connections.

Today's Top Stories
Tell us about your role. What does it involve both day-to-day and what might come up for you?

I always think of my role as having multiple hats, and there are very different parts of the role. First of all, I'm a people leader, with a team of 14 HR business partners that sit across Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. They're all part of that international HR business partner team and I’m responsible for that function - everything that falls outside of North America falls under my remit from an HR business partner perspective. So, as you can imagine, my work is massively varied, and no two days are the same.

Trying to balance time zones is a huge part of my daily role – it starts with Asia in the morning, making calls, then migrating into Europe, a little tour of the world! My manager actually sits in North America, in LA.

Thirdly, I’m a point of call for new policies, procedures and so on. We have sessions called people leader sessions, which is where we invite all of our people managers on a monthly basis to talk about anything that's new or topical, and I lead those sessions and take on any of those questions from our people, leaders from our managers.

It’s very much about what’s happening in the world of work – a new trend, talking to the business - it can be about having a one-to-one with a team member or a people leader session.

From an international perspective, I've been doing this role for two and a half years. And then prior to that I was responsible just for Europe, Middle East, and Latin America. I think the beauty of LinkedIn is that we're evolving and changing, so the job I have now and the conversations we’re having compared to seven years ago are very different in scope.

The International element is fascinating – do you thrive on it and is being global a key part of the brand?

There's so much energy that you get from that global conversation, even the fact that you can have a conversation about a topic that resonates with people in 20 different countries allowing you to get the different perspectives on each of those. From LinkedIn’s perspective, diversity is a huge topic of conversation for us. I wrote a blog post a couple of years ago, on fertility in the workplace. And it's just like, people, people from India are responding people from the US were responding. People from Europe, like it was just a kind of took off. It was mind-blowing to me that we were having a global conversation about a topic that was so personal, but also affected so many. The global reach that LinkedIn has is pretty phenomenal and we’re growing and growing.

It blows my mind how many HR people do not have an up-to-date profile. You need a picture, a summary and to engage in topics

LinkedIn has turned 20, and it's arguably the original social network. Do you feel that while it's not officially social media it has become more personalised like social media?

It depends on what you mean by ‘social media’, as that term has probably evolved to mean something maybe a little bit negative in some regards. But actually, if that means almost a billion people coming, but actually, what does it really mean? It means almost a billion people coming together to share their stories, to share topics, to talk about what's trending for them, in a social way. I don't I don't take an insult to that terminology.

We’ve evolved massively over 20 years, and when I think about creating my first profile, I was actually a recruiter, and the concept of passive recruiting was a novel approach!

And now we’re talking about next gen AI in terms of how that can help us both from learning and recruiting perspective. If I think about my own career, even on a personal note, over the last seven and a half years, LinkedIn has been a phenomenal trajectory for me.

Is it fair to say that at the heart of LinkedIn, it is about HR?

Working in HR for a talent business is a very interesting place to be. And I often wondered why it hadn’t occurred to me earlier. We're about evolving individuals’ careers, and we take that commitment seriously for our own employees as well. I remember being told on day one, ‘you will be transformed when you leave LinkedIn’. And that's absolutely the case. I think we still make that commitment today to our employees.

It's about people and asking, ‘how do we help?’. With LinkedIn learning, when someone is in a role, we look at how we give them the skills to develop their own careers. It's also about giving those individuals opportunities to move on. There's not really such a thing as job for life anymore, it’s more about doing great work while you’re with an organisation, and when you feel that the time has come to move on to bigger and better things, there’s a virtuous circle of career growth.

hand
Plane
What do you feel HR can learn from LinkedIn, with that in mind? For the HR professionals who are reading this and want to get more involved with the platform

First of all, making sure that your own profile is up to date, that’s step one. It blows my mind how many HR people do not have an up-to-date profile. You need a picture, a summary and to engage in topics.

Ask yourself ‘what’s my passion?’ – is it recruitment, diversity, learning? You have the ability to engage with people from different sectors, different walks of life, different backgrounds, different countries, to continue to broaden your own horizons and your own perspectives. I have LinkedIn on my phone, and I click in a couple of times a day, just on the newsfeed even just to see what's going on. Then it’s about opportunities – reaching out to peers and peer groups, either in private message or a group, to get input.

I would say I get upwards of 20 to 30 requests a week from people looking for just advice, input feedback, and I love that, because it's a real shared community.

From an HR perspective, we all have different experiences. Twenty years ago, it was just a recruitment space, but now it’s become much more than that and I think the community perspective is fabulous from an HR perspective. Certainly, since COVID, the world of work has completely revolutionised, and HR aren't going to have all the answers. That’s why we need to continue to rely on each other's experiences and perspectives.

You have some interesting AI-focused initiatives coming up...

Our two big launches are AI recruiter 2024 and our AI powered coaching. The first one is being very much recruiter-led, and the second is very much about our learning environment. AI recruiter is going to make recruiters’ lives so much easier; I really do believe it’s going to be a transformational step forward. So, rather than having to get into the tool and go through all of your algorithms to look for a particular cohort of people, you’ll be able to say, ‘I want to hire this kind of person’ and the algorithm is now going to pull those titles together for you, doing that hard work.

AI-powered coaching will be about learning – you can ask it a question, such as ‘help me prioritise more efficiently’. It's going to continue to dig into layers to get more information from you, so that it actually comes up with a far more robust answer versus kind of a one size fits all.

I think AI will play a huge role for us. And I'm really excited to see how we are able to use it in a way that continues to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce

How do you feel about people using AI to write posts on LinkedIn?

Recently, I was trying to prepare for a difficult conversation that I was planning on having, and I used AI to help me think about how I wanted to structure it. I went back and forth with the AI, and it asked some probing questions, and that was very helpful for me. Is that cheating? I don't feel any more so than googling or researching information.

From the point of view of writing a post on LinkedIn, it might be someone finds it incredibly challenging, and you have this situation as an individual, and you're able to use AI to balance the scales and actually introduce equity to your situation. Who am I to say that you shouldn't be able to do that? It doesn't have to be the entire thing. You might have an idea, and ask AI for an introduction, the catapult to get you started.

As someone who works in the HR space, and is already using LinkedIn daily, what can they do to go deeper and get more from the platform?

For me, it's about using LinkedIn in a way that feels authentic to you. Because for some people, that won't be about participating in a group and for others it won't be about writing long-form blog posts, but for others, it will. LinkedIn is multifaceted and it’s about exploring and figuring out what feels the most worthwhile and authentic for you.

Personally, I love just the short-form posts, about your week, or a team celebrating. I don’t think it has to be a huge long-form post every time you engage with the platform.

Similarly, I'm all up in that news feed, because you can really curate it for what you're interested in. And then thirdly, I also really like it for reminders, such as people who put in their work anniversary dates. It’s a prompt, which might make you decide to reach out to them. But it's different for each person. I really do think it's about finding the authentic way to use LinkedIn for you personally.

hand
Plane
Where do you see LinkedIn in another 20 years’ time?

Oh, my goodness! I think AI will play a huge role for us. And I'm really excited to see how we are able to use it in a way that continues to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. I think I see us partnering closer and closer with local government bodies to continue to improve working conditions and opportunities for all communities. That’s our mission, and it’s what we set out to do a long time ago. We’re still on that journey.

But I think back to your first question, and that's what makes us not just a social media company. What makes LinkedIn great is it’s about doing good. And that’s why it’s so special to be part of, because it is truly about actually down to the local level, creating that type of opportunity for people and being able to leverage the best-in-class technologies in AI to get us there. It’s about that bridge between local and global for me.

The need-to-know for any HR professional who wants to go from a staff job to self-employed

Up Next:

HR career pivots | The need-to-know for any HR professional who wants to go from a staff job to self-employed

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Exploring the latest HR buzzword
'Grumpy Staying' | Exploring the latest HR buzzword
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How posting about mental health on LinkedIn impacts employability
Wellbeing | How posting about mental health on LinkedIn impacts employability
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How do you give a departing colleague a proper send-off?
From leaving gifts to parties | How do you give a departing colleague a proper send-off?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign up
Already have an account?