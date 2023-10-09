You might also like

Before Facebook, Instagram, Teams or Slack, there was one main way people in HR and business connected and corresponded: LinkedIn. It might be hard to believe but LinkedIn turned 20 in 2023. Hard to believe because social media can seem so ‘new’. LinkedIn does not describe itself as a social media site, but there are elements of it which seem to now replicate that more informal way of networking. It’s a global network, and, heading up HR across time zones and cultures is a huge part of Lisa Finnegan, VP International HRBP at LinkedIn. She shares her story as well as advice for those in HR who want to up their LinkedIn game, overhaul their profile and make new connections.

Tell us about your role. What does it involve both day-to-day and what might come up for you?

I always think of my role as having multiple hats, and there are very different parts of the role. First of all, I'm a people leader, with a team of 14 HR business partners that sit across Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. They're all part of that international HR business partner team and I’m responsible for that function - everything that falls outside of North America falls under my remit from an HR business partner perspective. So, as you can imagine, my work is massively varied, and no two days are the same. Trying to balance time zones is a huge part of my daily role – it starts with Asia in the morning, making calls, then migrating into Europe, a little tour of the world! My manager actually sits in North America, in LA. Thirdly, I’m a point of call for new policies, procedures and so on. We have sessions called people leader sessions, which is where we invite all of our people managers on a monthly basis to talk about anything that's new or topical, and I lead those sessions and take on any of those questions from our people, leaders from our managers. It’s very much about what’s happening in the world of work – a new trend, talking to the business - it can be about having a one-to-one with a team member or a people leader session. From an international perspective, I've been doing this role for two and a half years. And then prior to that I was responsible just for Europe, Middle East, and Latin America. I think the beauty of LinkedIn is that we're evolving and changing, so the job I have now and the conversations we’re having compared to seven years ago are very different in scope.

The International element is fascinating – do you thrive on it and is being global a key part of the brand?