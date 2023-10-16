You might also like

Future Now

With Rishi Sunak's new proposals for an exam shake up, what now for the CV of the future?

A CV is traditionally full of all the information you would ever consider sharing about your work history - and that includes exams. But with the news that the government propose scrapping a-levels and t-levels for a new exam system, it raises the question not only of what the CV should look like and include, but the goal posts for recruiters in HR...

A CV is traditionally full of all the information you would ever consider sharing about your work history - and that includes exams. But with the news that the government propose scrapping a-levels and t-levels for a new exam system, it raises the question not only of what the CV should look like and include, but the goal posts for recruiters in HR.

The history of the CV dates back centuries, and it has evolved significantly over time. In fact, its origins can be traced back to Leonardo da Vinci's "resume" in 1482, which listed his skills and accomplishments. Of course, you'll already know a CV as a document used to present an individual's educational and professional qualifications. However, in 2023, the CV is arguably, some experts say, in need of a dire shake up.

The CV as we know it today began to take shape in the 20th century, particularly in the United States and Europe. During this time, employers in various fields began to request standardised CVs from job applicants. These documents included sections for personal information, education, work experience, and skills.

In the digital age, CVs and resumes have gone through further changes. Online job boards and professional networking sites like LinkedIn have made it easier for individuals to create and share their professional profiles. Many employers now request electronic submissions of CVs and resumes. Today, CVs are tailored to specific industries and positions, and their format may vary widely. There is also a growing emphasis on keywords and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to make CVs more discoverable online. Visual CVs, infographic resumes, and video resumes have gained popularity as well.

As Rishi Sunak proposes a shake up to exams, just what should a CV include?

The CV can be traced back to Leonardo da Vinci's "resume" in 1482, which listed his skills and accomplishments

Here are the new CV rules to make a note of for anyone working in HR, Talent and recruitment:

Rule 1: It's "No longer just a list of past roles"

Paul Dinsdale, founder of executive search specialist company Dinsdale Executive describes a CV as a 'narrative canvas' and the 'story of your professional journey'. He says: "It is no longer just a list of past roles; it must be a compelling account of your experiences, accomplishments, and the value you bring to potential employers. The essence of a CV lies in brevity – keeping it concise, ideally within two pages, or even just one. Its primary function is to clearly convey what you've done and achieved, enabling recruiters to make quick decisions: a resounding "yes, let's interview this candidate" or a disappointing "no."

"One of the most exasperating challenges that I see, and that one that faces recruiters and hiring managers, is sifting through countless adjectives and vague statements that fail to substantiate a candidate's qualifications. Remember, a CV alone does not secure a job; it's a gateway to an interview, a tool for showcasing your unique value proposition. A crucial tip for CV writing today is to constantly ask yourself the "so what?" question. For every achievement or responsibility you list, ponder its significance: Did it boost revenue, cut costs, enhance efficiency, or achieve other tangible results? Providing context is paramount, as it empowers your CV to stand out in a sea of applicants and articulates your professional worth effectively."

Rule 2: Scrap the CV entirely?

The future of the CV was already grim, says Robert Newry, CEO at Arctic Shores which is calling to 'scrap the CV. "Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have now made it almost redundant. Over the past few years, exam results and the 2:1 already ceased to be a useful filter for sifting, given that 4 in 5 graduates now finishing university with a 2:1. We also now know that 'past professional experience' is not always a reliable predictor of future success – especially in today's rapidly changing landscape where the shelf life of a skill is around two to three years according to the World Economic Forum."

Rule 3: Consider soft skills as well as exams

"Instead of focusing on past experience, progressive recruitment teams like those at Brakes, Molson Coors and Siemens are now looking at assessing a person's soft-skills – things like their learning agility, resilience, and openness to change," adds Robert Newry of Artic Shores. "Only these skills will tell us whether a person is able to continue to learn, unlearn, and relearn new skills as fast as the landscape requires. This means recruiters are both re-evaluating what they measure and how, which is why new psychometric assessment methods like task-based assessments are growing in popularity."

Rule 4: Be aware of cultural differences with CV writing Tom Cornell, Senior I/O Psychology Consultant at HireVue, the leaders in Human Potential Intelligence says it's about understanding that CVs can change depending on the cultural sensitivities of the country and culture the person writing the CV is from. "One of the major challenges with traditional applications and CVs is that they tend to be highly verbose, lack a consistently agreed structure, and can be meticulously crafted by those with the time, resource, or ability to do so. As a result, there is a huge amount of subjectivity and variability when it comes to what is presented, how it is presented, and how it is then evaluated," says Cornell. "The absence of any indicators of a desired skill or capability in an application or CV poses the question - does the candidate lack it, or did they simply choose not to talk about it? The CV is particularly prone to this challenge, especially as cultural differences start to be a factor, as in some geographies it is generally advised to fit every onto a single page, whereas in others you might provide a 10-page booklet outlining every potentially relevant experience. Enjoying Future Now? Why not check out this recent piece... HR & hospitality | The Bear and Boiling Point shed light on the realities of this niche when it comes to people, recruitment and retention "How can one possibly evaluate each of these two candidates in the same way. Instead, carefully crafted application forms, biodata questionnaires, or assessments ensure that there is consistency in what candidates present for assessment, as well as how it is evaluated. By including all job-relevant criteria, and applying a carefully devised scoring methodology, you can fairly and objectively evaluate your candidate pool on how well they fit the success profile. If you insist on requesting a CV as part of an application, provide your recruiters with a scoring key or checklist that explicitly distinguishes between 'Must Have' and 'Nice To Have' criteria, so that you bring some uniformity to the review process". Rule 5: Focus on the personal statement

HR consultant Rachel Weaven at Face2FaceHR says: "Strong personal statement at the top is key as a lot of companies now recruit based on whether candidates will fit into the culture of the business and if they have the general aptitude then they can increase the skill set. I want to know if candidates have the skill sets to do the job they are applying for and it's not a send your CV to everything and hope one lands. I think it needs to be tailored to meet the needs of the business and the role they are applying for. I want to get a feel for the person as well as the skill set to want to find out more."

It's about understanding that CVs can change depending on the cultural sensitivities of the country and culture the person writing the CV is from,

Rule 6: Don't be put off by the 'hoppy' candidates

Hoppy is essentially when someone has had a lot of roles, moving between companies. Traditionally it's a no-no, but the definition of hoppy has changed, says Rebecca Siciliano, managing director of Tiger Recruitment. "It's not unusual for people to change jobs every few years – the key is to understand a candidate's reasons for leaving and to look at the quality of experiences they've had, not just the length."

Rule 7: Expect curation - and pay attention to it

The current trends in resumes is to create one so that it reads as a response to the job that the candidate is applying for," says Ben Richardson, the director of Acuity Training. "Job seekers and recruiters alike are seeming to prefer more condensed resumes, as opposed to resumes with a lot of unnecessary information tacked on. There is also a consensus that hiring teams are preferring a skills focused approach to hiring, therefore resumes should mirror that when they are being created.

General resumes no longer work, and should be more adapted for the purpose of following a career. This includes titling the resume for the job or career that the candidate wants."

Rule 8: Shift your formatting mindset

"Hiring managers would find reviewing CVs much easier if CVs followed a standardised format.Sadly, modern CVs now come in various designs, layouts and formats. This problem is getting worse as more applicants use CV writing services whose advice is to "stand out" with a fancy template," says Geoff Newman, founder of Starget.co.uk, a recruitment platform. "Each new CV design also creates new challenges for HR technology to parse a CV into Human Resources XML (HR XML). Current software is slow to adapt because it is an open-source project, volunteer-led and run by a consortium. So what should a hiring manager do when a modern CV is less readable to a human and technology? I'm confident the answer is not to demand applicants copy and paste their CV into a standard template on a company career site - this leads to a significant drop in applications.

"The answer is a shift in mindset. Realise that CVs will never be an objective report, and ask yourself the question, "why should I interview this applicant?" Looking for the potential in applicants helps cut through all the noise and distractions of eye-catching designs and layouts. It is also necessary to appreciate that modern CVs produced by CV writing services reflect the designer's ability more than the candidate's true potential. Similarly, an applicant could have just been made redundant after years of service with no idea of how to write a CV. By trying to find the potential in an application, you're more likely to shortlist the best candidates for interview, and less likely to be impressed by someone else's design skills.