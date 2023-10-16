You might also like

Rule 4: Be aware of cultural differences with CV writing
Tom Cornell, Senior I/O Psychology Consultant at HireVue, the leaders in Human Potential Intelligence says it's about understanding that CVs can change depending on the cultural sensitivities of the country and culture the person writing the CV is from.
"One of the major challenges with traditional applications and CVs is that they tend to be highly verbose, lack a consistently agreed structure, and can be meticulously crafted by those with the time, resource, or ability to do so. As a result, there is a huge amount of subjectivity and variability when it comes to what is presented, how it is presented, and how it is then evaluated," says Cornell. "The absence of any indicators of a desired skill or capability in an application or CV poses the question - does the candidate lack it, or did they simply choose not to talk about it? The CV is particularly prone to this challenge, especially as cultural differences start to be a factor, as in some geographies it is generally advised to fit every onto a single page, whereas in others you might provide a 10-page booklet outlining every potentially relevant experience.
"How can one possibly evaluate each of these two candidates in the same way. Instead, carefully crafted application forms, biodata questionnaires, or assessments ensure that there is consistency in what candidates present for assessment, as well as how it is evaluated. By including all job-relevant criteria, and applying a carefully devised scoring methodology, you can fairly and objectively evaluate your candidate pool on how well they fit the success profile. If you insist on requesting a CV as part of an application, provide your recruiters with a scoring key or checklist that explicitly distinguishes between 'Must Have' and 'Nice To Have' criteria, so that you bring some uniformity to the review process".
Rule 5: Focus on the personal statement
HR consultant Rachel Weaven at Face2FaceHR says: "Strong personal statement at the top is key as a lot of companies now recruit based on whether candidates will fit into the culture of the business and if they have the general aptitude then they can increase the skill set. I want to know if candidates have the skill sets to do the job they are applying for and it's not a send your CV to everything and hope one lands. I think it needs to be tailored to meet the needs of the business and the role they are applying for. I want to get a feel for the person as well as the skill set to want to find out more."
Rule 6: Don't be put off by the 'hoppy' candidates
Hoppy is essentially when someone has had a lot of roles, moving between companies. Traditionally it's a no-no, but the definition of hoppy has changed, says Rebecca Siciliano, managing director of Tiger Recruitment. "It's not unusual for people to change jobs every few years – the key is to understand a candidate's reasons for leaving and to look at the quality of experiences they've had, not just the length."
Rule 7: Expect curation - and pay attention to it
The current trends in resumes is to create one so that it reads as a response to the job that the candidate is applying for," says Ben Richardson, the director of Acuity Training. "Job seekers and recruiters alike are seeming to prefer more condensed resumes, as opposed to resumes with a lot of unnecessary information tacked on. There is also a consensus that hiring teams are preferring a skills focused approach to hiring, therefore resumes should mirror that when they are being created.
General resumes no longer work, and should be more adapted for the purpose of following a career. This includes titling the resume for the job or career that the candidate wants."
Rule 8: Shift your formatting mindset
"Hiring managers would find reviewing CVs much easier if CVs followed a standardised format.Sadly, modern CVs now come in various designs, layouts and formats. This problem is getting worse as more applicants use CV writing services whose advice is to "stand out" with a fancy template," says Geoff Newman, founder of Starget.co.uk, a recruitment platform. "Each new CV design also creates new challenges for HR technology to parse a CV into Human Resources XML (HR XML). Current software is slow to adapt because it is an open-source project, volunteer-led and run by a consortium. So what should a hiring manager do when a modern CV is less readable to a human and technology? I'm confident the answer is not to demand applicants copy and paste their CV into a standard template on a company career site - this leads to a significant drop in applications.
"The answer is a shift in mindset. Realise that CVs will never be an objective report, and ask yourself the question, "why should I interview this applicant?" Looking for the potential in applicants helps cut through all the noise and distractions of eye-catching designs and layouts. It is also necessary to appreciate that modern CVs produced by CV writing services reflect the designer's ability more than the candidate's true potential. Similarly, an applicant could have just been made redundant after years of service with no idea of how to write a CV. By trying to find the potential in an application, you're more likely to shortlist the best candidates for interview, and less likely to be impressed by someone else's design skills.
