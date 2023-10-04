Future Now

The Bear and Boiling Point shed light on the realities of this niche when it comes to people, recruitment and retention

Two shows are top of the viewing lists right now: The Bear and Boiling Point, and they’ve reminded us of the unique niche that is HR and hospitality.

The kitchen has always fascinated people. And never more so when it’s dramatised.

Two shows are top of the viewing lists right now: The Bear and Boiling Point, and they’ve reminded us of the unique niche that is HR and hospitality.

Staff turnover can be high – recent figures from the Cairn Hotel Group showed that almost a third of staff (32%) wouldn’t plan to stay in a hospitality job longer than six months. Almost a fourth (24%) of Gen Z leave hospitality jobs because they believe there is little progression. Meanwhile, over half of adults believe that a job in hospitality is one without progression.

Not so when we look at the TV dramas where chefs can rise to Michelin-starred status. There are also reality shows with chefs which showcase the realities of hospitality – most notably, recently, Tom Kerridge’s Hidden World of Hospitality. Kerridge has been very open about the challenges of working in hospitality, and the show lifts the lid not only on what it’s like to run restaurants and bars, but being part of that workforce, too.

Even in the reality side of things, it can seem glamorous to run a restaurant or bar – the thrill of creating menus and being front of house.

But it’s not an industry GenZ are keen to embrace. A new survey of 500 full time hospitality staff by career coaching platform Stay Nimble has revealed Gen Z workers (16 to 24 year olds) don’t see themselves as having a long term career in the industry - with over half (54%) intending to stay in it for less than four years. Just under a third of 16 to 24 year olds (29%) said the cost of living crisis had made a long term career in the industry unsustainable - with a huge proportion (68%) saying they’ve had to take on extra shifts as a result.

The Bear, set in Chicago, and Boiling Point, a TV drama spin off from a film of the same name with Stephen Graham, both show kitchens as being chaotic, highly charged, demanding and relentless places to work

Is TV drama a true representation of HR in hospitality?

Tom Kerridge’s show is real life – it’s about real restaurant owners and the challenges they face. The Bear, set in Chicago, and Boiling Point, a TV drama spin off from a film of the same name with Stephen Graham, both show kitchens as being chaotic, highly charged, demanding and relentless places to work.

So is that the reality?

“I haven’t seen the shows but from what I hear from colleagues, we’re very different from the world presented,” says Richard Adams, HR Director at Cairn Hotel Group. “We’ve made big strides around the retention of our chefs and we’re always keen to listen to how we can keep making life better.”

HR is different in the niche of hospitality, though, he agrees. “Having worked in other industries, I’d say it’s different. Part of that comes down to the scale. Government statistics suggest around 3 million UK employees are in hospitality. That means a lot of people will work in hospitality at some point in their careers. For some it becomes a long-term career choice, others it’s a stepping stone and chance to gain valuable skills, however for some, it might be a very short stint. Working out how we improve recruitment and retention so to hold on to people is a big challenge. For those who aren’t in the sector, or perhaps worked in it earlier in their careers, we also have work to do in terms of marketing the vast range of opportunities and for those who want it, progression.”

What are the biggest challenges for HR leaders in hospitality?

Richard Adams says: “Two to three years ago I’d have said recruitment was top of the list, but that’s not the case now. Our data shows that application volumes are significantly higher and the time to recruit has reduced. Whilst we are retaining people better than we were, it is retention that is now our priority. Not just keeping people but making them feel engaged and emotionally invested.

“A big challenge is reaching and engaging people who are geographically spread, and in such a variety of roles. Technology plays a part but isn’t always the answer. While you can get a message across via a communications platform to some team members, it is likely it won’t reach a lot of people. Obviously, if you’re busy maintaining bedrooms or running an event, you’re not looking at a mobile device. That means we must keep finding ways to engage our people so we can share news and be open and transparent, while also making sure we listen to them and respond accordingly.”

Enjoying Future Now? Why not check out this recent piece... Looking the part | Office dress codes - outdated or necessary? And can pre-loved fashion play a part?

Freelancing - the future of recruitment in hospitality?

Nicolas Ferrary, UK Managing Director at Brigad, which works with hospitality businesses such as The Berkeley and Connaught Hotels, Mosaic Pubs, contract catering businesses, and a raft of independent restaurants and pubs says that is is tough and freelancers could be the answer.

“Hospitality is a really tough industry to be in. Long hours, high pressure, and low pay - you have to be truly passionate about what you do to want to build a career. Especially because hospitality doesn’t offer the same work-life balance or flexibility in remote working that other industries do. Overall there’s a massive need to reinforce the attractiveness of working in hospitality. HR in hospitality can also be challenging because businesses don’t have the same, consistent needs - demands and priorities can drastically fluctuate from day-to-day, making managing rotas and teams difficult. This is where freelancing can transform the future of work within the industry. It offers businesses the flexibility to reinforce their workforce if and when they need to, whilst also giving workers the ability to do the job they love in a way that empowers their lifestyles and goals"