You might also like

Don’t be afraid to disrupt the market
Bartlett’s podcast, also called The Diary of a CEO, is disrupting the podcast industry not only for its content but also because he shares videos of the recording process, traditionally not the ‘done thing’ for a podcast. He had also become well known for drawing out very deep personal experiences from his interviewees – and counts leaders such as Richard Branson and Baroness Karren Brady among those who’ve sat down to talk to him.
Perhaps it’s time you pushed forward that policy change, or spoke to your teams about ways to work that might seem ‘radical’ but will be beneficial to the whole company as well as you as an HR leader.
Make it about people
Steven appeared at the Investors in People conference and was due to leave fairly soon after his appearance. But he stayed – way longer than many other speakers might have done. He stayed until he had said hello and taken a selfie with everyone who was waiting hopefully to take one. “It’s all contingent on having great people,” he says. “When culture is strong, it becomes an adjective. You say, ‘we have a Diary of a CEO type of person’. When the culture is strong, everyone can point at what it is and what it’s not.”
Top Image Credit - Olivia Spencer
