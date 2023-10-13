You might also like

Deep Dive

It’s likely you have heard of Steven Bartlett. He’s the newest – and youngest – on the Dragon’s Den panel, and he’s the host of the Diary of a CEO podcast. There’s now a book of the same name, and recently he spent the day with Prince William. Quite the CV. And there’s plenty of lessons for HR professionals from his career and what he’s shared through his podcast and public speaking.

For those who don’t know, Bartlett is a British entrepreneur and social media influencer known for his work in the digital marketing and social media space. He is the co-founder of Social Chain, a global social media marketing agency that specializes in creating and distributing engaging content on social platforms.

Bartlett gained significant recognition for his role as the CEO of Social Chain, which he co-founded in 2014. Under his leadership, the company grew rapidly and became one of the leading agencies in the field of social media marketing. Social Chain worked with various brands and companies to help them enhance their online presence and engage with their target audiences effectively.

In early 2021, Bartlett became the youngest Dragon to join the show's panel of investors. "Dragon's Den" is a popular TV program where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors (the "Dragons") in the hopes of securing investment for their ventures. He has become synonymous in many ways with the words ‘Diary of a CEO’ - here are the lessons HR can learn from ‘The diary of a CEO’:

Listen to feedback – even if it’s not what you want to hear

Feedback is a huge part of any HR professional’s life – from the feedback you give, the feedback you facilitate and the feedback you receive.

It can hit hard and be quite an emotional process. But it’s one that we should embrace, Bartlett says. Speaking at the Investors in People Make Work Better Conference, Bartlett said: “I have got a lot of people around me who have been with me for almost a decade now… The diary of a CEO team, we are very close, and they will tell me if I’ve said something, and it’s not resonated with people. It plays on my mind. I will go home if I get feedback from my team, and I’ll think about it for weeks.” He admits to welcoming 360 feedback – “I find it difficult, but it’s important,” he added, speaking to host Anna Richardson.

‘Out fail the competition’

This is one of the laws from Bartlett’s new book, The Diary of a CEO: the 33 laws of business and life. He writes: Failure is not a bad thing, and to increase your chances of success you need to increase your failure rate.”

This is pertinent to HR professionals because failure can often go hand in hand with managing people – those who are made redundant, for example, might feel they have failed. You might have people come to you to discuss problems at work and there will be feelings of failure. You also might create policy or procedure which you feel has failed in some way. Bartlett advocates for failing as a way of moving forward.

Sweat the small stuff

“I absolutely sweat the small stuff,” Bartlett said at the conference. What? Aren’t we told to not sweat the small stuff? To think big, to not worry about the tiny things that might bother us? He picks this up again in his book, Diary of a CEO, and it’s a key learning for HR because sweating the ‘small stuff’ can be time-consuming and also stressful when there is so much ‘big stuff’ for you to do. Thinking about the detail is a key part of any HR role, and making sure you are focused on it when you really need to be can drive change and help you support staff in the most useful way possible.

Trust in the universe

In his post on Instagram after spending the day with Prince William, Bartlett wrote: “William has a wonderful way with people, and he was authentically kind both on and off camera today! Thank you to whatever force in the universe put me there today, I'm so grateful and a little confused.” For many, manifesting is a key part of their job goal structure, and, along with exercises such as journaling and meditating, is part of the new ‘woo woo’ ways HR can support staff mental health.

Bartlett also has a section in the book on ‘The power of negative manifestation’. When you work in talent, or HR, it can be easy to be trapped in the moment, and feel stressed, and when people say ‘trust the universe’ they are saying that there are things we might not realise are going to happen for us.

When it comes to being an HR professional, that might be your own career trajectory, a new recruit who changes the way your business works, or even a move to a new company you always dreamed of working for.

Don’t be afraid to disrupt the market

Bartlett’s podcast, also called The Diary of a CEO, is disrupting the podcast industry not only for its content but also because he shares videos of the recording process, traditionally not the ‘done thing’ for a podcast. He had also become well known for drawing out very deep personal experiences from his interviewees – and counts leaders such as Richard Branson and Baroness Karren Brady among those who’ve sat down to talk to him.

Perhaps it’s time you pushed forward that policy change, or spoke to your teams about ways to work that might seem ‘radical’ but will be beneficial to the whole company as well as you as an HR leader.

Make it about people

Steven appeared at the Investors in People conference and was due to leave fairly soon after his appearance. But he stayed – way longer than many other speakers might have done. He stayed until he had said hello and taken a selfie with everyone who was waiting hopefully to take one. “It’s all contingent on having great people,” he says. “When culture is strong, it becomes an adjective. You say, ‘we have a Diary of a CEO type of person’. When the culture is strong, everyone can point at what it is and what it’s not.”

Top Image Credit - Olivia Spencer