Why mental health is the next big benefits challenge

Positive mental health is not just the absence of mental illness. It encompasses a state of wellbeing in which an individual can effectively cope with everyday stressors, work productively, reach their full potential and contribute positively to their community.

It's a vital component of overall health, closely intertwined with physical health and social wellbeing. Recognising this interconnectedness is the first step in acknowledging that mental health should be a top priority in both personal and professional lives.

When professionals are mentally and emotionally well, they approach their work with enthusiasm, adaptability, and resilience. They can handle challenges and make meaningful contributions to their teams. In short, they can thrive both professionally and personally.

However, poor mental health at work, even in its milder forms, can have far-reaching negative effects.

Poor mental health can lead to demotivation and a lack of focus. Employees struggling with mental health issues may find their minds wandering or fixating on problems, making it difficult to regulate their thoughts and emotions. This lack of engagement can hinder productivity and overall job satisfaction.

Mental health challenges, from social anxiety to cognitive impairments, can also take a toll on daily living and physical capability. Employees facing such challenges may find it challenging to navigate workplace interactions and perform tasks efficiently.

Work-related risk factors

Several work-related risk factors can negatively affect employee mental health. Recognising and addressing these factors is essential for promoting a mentally healthy workplace.

Workplace health and safety policies are designed to protect employees and create a safe working environment. Neglecting these policies can lead to increased stress, accidents, staff turnover, legal repercussions and therefore decreased profitability.

Similarly, neglecting effective communication and management practices can be devastating. These practices are fundamental to healthy manager-employee relationships. Poor communication and practices can strain relationships, increase workplace stress and contribute to widespread poor mental health among employees.

Managers who fail to support their employees can leave their team members feeling overwhelmed and demotivated. However, it’s not just about the relationship between manager and worker, but also the expectations placed on the worker. Unrealistic expectations of constant peak performance can lead to increased workloads, longer hours, heightened stress, and emotional exhaustion.

Promoting mental health in the workplace

Addressing mental health in the workplace is a collective responsibility that involves both employers and employees. Creating a supportive and mentally healthy work environment requires proactive measures.

For HR, fundamental to improving mental health and wellbeing is developing and implementing policies that prioritise mental health and wellbeing. These policies could include access to counselling services, stress management programs and support for employees facing mental health challenges. Obviously the level of support on offer will vary based on budget, however making a solid case for mental health support at Board level is vital.

Also fundamental for any policy to land is creating a workplace culture that encourages open and stigma-free communication about mental health. Employees should feel safe sharing their concerns without fear of discrimination.

When the taboo of mental health dialogue is lifted, HR can increase awareness by offering training programs for managers and employees to recognise and address mental health issues. Providing access to resources such as Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and mental health initiatives can be very effective.

Again, these measures amount to little if expectations on employees are unreasonable. Leaders must balance performance expectations with employee wellbeing by setting reasonable workloads and promoting work-life balance. It’s beneficial to offer flexible work arrangements when possible.