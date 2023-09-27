You might also like

Deep Dive

Looking back over the history of the employee reward and benefits space, it’s clear to see that in years past, employers had little idea what they were doing. The very definition of ‘nice-to-haves’, many of the benefits that hark back to the early days of the Silicon Valley boom are aimless, good sounding but not actually useful or effective acts of tokenism that were more interested in saying ‘we’re cool’ to the world, than ‘we care’.

Obviously, the space has changed dramatically since this time. Even more so as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, when worker wellbeing and health was intensely shaken up. Now, those shouting about an unlimited supply of booze on a Friday, hammocks in the office or access to an on-call masseuse sound limited in scope, and more interested in throwing money at what is actually a fundamental problem in the way they see their people, than actually solving it.

This raises a very important question. What’s the point of employee reward and benefits? If they’re designed to simply look cool to prospective talent then congratulations, margaritas on tap will probably tick the box. However, if the complexity of what you’re trying to achieve with benefits grabs your interest, then let’s explore further.

To answer this question, we must look at what benefits are actively succeeding in this day and age. The number one benefit requested by staff, according to Access data, is flexible working, offered by 85% of employers. This is no surprise. Workers got a taste of a greater balance between their work and the other factors in their life in recent years, and are largely unwilling to give it up.

Also high on the list is access to private medical care. Again, this correlates with a time in which physical health was impacted greatly by the pandemic. And, along with assistance with physical health, it seems that mental health support is high on the list. Workers want access to councillors and mental health professionals who can guide them through times of aversity.

If your employee benefits don’t benefit your employees, what’s the point of having them?

Again, this is unsurprising, yet a pattern is forming that should very much be a guiding light for HR and employers – beating out the more Silicone Valley-esque benefits are far more practical and vital resources, which pertain not to frivolous entertainment, but instead to a fundamental readdress of how work impacts the rest of life.

Other top requested benefits include more paid annual leave, flexible hours and, according to Talentlocker research, a ‘good working environment’.

So, returning to the question we posed, it seems that to succeed in the benefits space, organisations need to focus on the elements of working life that create friction with personal lives, and focus on those for maximum efficacy. No longer are people willing to divide their ‘work’ personas from their ‘life’ personas. Workers now expect integration, and for their employers to understand that balancing these two can be complex.

An interesting case study for the efficacy of benefits and reward comes from a leader called Amelia Sordell, who founded an agency called Klowt. Having previously offered a plethora of benefits to her employees, Sordell made a splash on LinkedIn earlier this year when she revealed that she’s cancelled them all.

“I just cancelled all our employee benefits. They were a total waste of money,” she said, before revealing her reasoning. “Unlimited holiday. Gone. Unlimited learning (we pay for courses). Gone. Unlimited books from Amazon. Gone. Because no one was using them,” she said.

Instead, Sordell went back to the drawing board and reimagined her company’s benefits offering. The final product was 30 days paid holiday, £100 towards commuting costs monthly. £45 towards wellbeing monthly and £10 towards home WiFi bills monthly.

Whilst this bold plan goes against the grain of traditional benefits, as Sordell stated, these weren’t offering the value to employees, and therefore to the business, that they should have been. When asking herself what the point of her benefits offering was, she concluded that it didn’t have a point. So, she created one instead.

“Besides, if your employee benefits don’t benefit your employees, what’s the point of having them?” she aptly shared. This is a poignant learning for HR and leaders. We’re used to benefits simply being a given at most organisations, but without a strategic plan for what they’re achieving, they’re useless. In fact, they’re a significant cost with no return on investment. Before we delve into more of the benefits that workers currently want, there’s a caveat to the changing landscape of benefits that needs to be considered. They change. This sounds absurdly simple, yet it’s important to note that the correlation between the advent of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the burnout epidemic that workers are currently experiencing, and the benefits that are gaining traction, is no coincidence. People are inherently affected by their current circumstances, and they always will be. In choosing a benefits package that offers the most impact verses investment, HR must always be cognisant of the climate in the professional world. And, of course, a strong culture with clear communication will help HR in deciding what benefits will be best received. Below are some of the key benefits that various studies have found to be desirable to workers in 2023. Flexible working Flexible working arrangements have surged in popularity, with 85% of employers now offering this option. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote and flexible work, and it seems this trend is here to stay. Employees value the freedom to choose where and when they work, and employers recognise the benefits of increased productivity and job satisfaction. This shift towards flexibility is likely to continue in 2023 and beyond. Mental health support Mental health awareness has taken centre stage in recent years, and it's now a critical aspect of employee benefit packages. The pandemic has exacerbated stress levels, leading to a growing recognition of the importance of mental wellbeing. Employers are responding by offering emotional assistance programs, counselling services, and flexible work hours to support employees' mental health. This trend is expected to continue as organisations prioritise the holistic wellbeing of their workforce.

A pattern is forming that should very much be a guiding light for HR and employers – beating out the more Silicone Valley-esque benefits are far more practical and vital resources

Fostering diversity and inclusion

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are no longer mere buzzwords; they have become integral to corporate cultures. Companies are increasingly committing to robust DEI initiatives, which include offering benefits that accommodate diverse needs. This may involve providing floating holidays for religious observances, gender-neutral facilities, or tailored DEI training. Jobseekers are actively seeking out organisations that align with their values, making DEI initiatives a crucial part of attracting top talent.

Elevating physical health

The pandemic has heightened awareness of physical health, with many employees now prioritising it more than ever before. Health and wellness programs, such as gym memberships and medical screenings, are becoming key factors in job decisions. Employers are responding by offering these benefits to attract and retain talent.

Adapting to remote and hybrid work

The shift to remote and hybrid work models, a response to the pandemic, has reshaped the traditional office environment. As employees continue to work remotely, employers are revaluating their benefit offerings. While on-site perks like corporate gyms may no longer be accessible, companies are exploring new ways to engage remote workers. Building strong relationships with employees through emotional intelligence and listening to their needs are becoming essential strategies for remote team support.

Personalisation and choice

One emerging trend in 2023 is the demand for personalised employee experiences. Employers are expected to provide benefits packages that cater to the diverse needs of their workforce. Flexible benefits technology is gaining popularity, allowing employees to choose benefits that align with their individual preferences and circumstances. This personalisation enhances employee satisfaction and retention.

Supporting the cost-of-living

In response to rising living costs, employers are expanding their benefits to include financial support. Employee discounts, commuting allowances, and contributions toward home Wi-Fi bills are becoming essential components of benefit packages. These benefits ease financial burdens and enhance employee satisfaction.

Integration and accessibility

In 2023, employers are expected to integrate employee benefits seamlessly with wider HR processes. Technology will play a crucial role, with easily accessible platforms, mobile apps, and integration with other systems like leave booking and payslip reporting becoming the norm. This accessibility is especially critical for remote workers who rely on digital tools to manage their benefits.