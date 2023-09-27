You might also like

“Besides, if your employee benefits don’t benefit your employees, what’s the point of having them?” she aptly shared.
This is a poignant learning for HR and leaders. We’re used to benefits simply being a given at most organisations, but without a strategic plan for what they’re achieving, they’re useless. In fact, they’re a significant cost with no return on investment.
Before we delve into more of the benefits that workers currently want, there’s a caveat to the changing landscape of benefits that needs to be considered. They change. This sounds absurdly simple, yet it’s important to note that the correlation between the advent of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the burnout epidemic that workers are currently experiencing, and the benefits that are gaining traction, is no coincidence.
People are inherently affected by their current circumstances, and they always will be. In choosing a benefits package that offers the most impact verses investment, HR must always be cognisant of the climate in the professional world. And, of course, a strong culture with clear communication will help HR in deciding what benefits will be best received.
Below are some of the key benefits that various studies have found to be desirable to workers in 2023.
Flexible working
Flexible working arrangements have surged in popularity, with 85% of employers now offering this option. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote and flexible work, and it seems this trend is here to stay. Employees value the freedom to choose where and when they work, and employers recognise the benefits of increased productivity and job satisfaction. This shift towards flexibility is likely to continue in 2023 and beyond.
Mental health support
Mental health awareness has taken centre stage in recent years, and it's now a critical aspect of employee benefit packages. The pandemic has exacerbated stress levels, leading to a growing recognition of the importance of mental wellbeing. Employers are responding by offering emotional assistance programs, counselling services, and flexible work hours to support employees' mental health. This trend is expected to continue as organisations prioritise the holistic wellbeing of their workforce.
A pattern is forming that should very much be a guiding light for HR and employers – beating out the more Silicone Valley-esque benefits are far more practical and vital resources
Fostering diversity and inclusion
Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are no longer mere buzzwords; they have become integral to corporate cultures. Companies are increasingly committing to robust DEI initiatives, which include offering benefits that accommodate diverse needs. This may involve providing floating holidays for religious observances, gender-neutral facilities, or tailored DEI training. Jobseekers are actively seeking out organisations that align with their values, making DEI initiatives a crucial part of attracting top talent.
Elevating physical health
The pandemic has heightened awareness of physical health, with many employees now prioritising it more than ever before. Health and wellness programs, such as gym memberships and medical screenings, are becoming key factors in job decisions. Employers are responding by offering these benefits to attract and retain talent.
Adapting to remote and hybrid work
The shift to remote and hybrid work models, a response to the pandemic, has reshaped the traditional office environment. As employees continue to work remotely, employers are revaluating their benefit offerings. While on-site perks like corporate gyms may no longer be accessible, companies are exploring new ways to engage remote workers. Building strong relationships with employees through emotional intelligence and listening to their needs are becoming essential strategies for remote team support.
Personalisation and choice
One emerging trend in 2023 is the demand for personalised employee experiences. Employers are expected to provide benefits packages that cater to the diverse needs of their workforce. Flexible benefits technology is gaining popularity, allowing employees to choose benefits that align with their individual preferences and circumstances. This personalisation enhances employee satisfaction and retention.
Supporting the cost-of-living
In response to rising living costs, employers are expanding their benefits to include financial support. Employee discounts, commuting allowances, and contributions toward home Wi-Fi bills are becoming essential components of benefit packages. These benefits ease financial burdens and enhance employee satisfaction.
Integration and accessibility
In 2023, employers are expected to integrate employee benefits seamlessly with wider HR processes. Technology will play a crucial role, with easily accessible platforms, mobile apps, and integration with other systems like leave booking and payslip reporting becoming the norm. This accessibility is especially critical for remote workers who rely on digital tools to manage their benefits.
