What's the secret to effectively engaging Gen Z?

Everyone remembers their first ‘serious’ job out of university or school. Entering the professional world is very different from the academic world, and it can take a bit of time to understand the processes and etiquette involved.

A Reddit post of a resignation letter from a teenage employee has gone viral, as the worker outlined how she felt “lucky to be a part of (a) little community” and that she feels grateful to have been welcomed into the company so well, and that she feels she’s adopted the company’s core values.

“When I joined at sixteen, my managers and co-workers introduced me to what it means to be an employee and fostered my eagerness to contribute to and be a part of their community of uniquely kind, supportive, smart, and talented people with a love for the environment,” the young worker explains.

It’s no surprise that for young people, their first job out of university or school is incredibly meaningful. For some, it will be a company they will stay at for the rest of their lives, and for others it will be a stepping-stone to get some experience under their belt. For whatever reason a young person has decided to join your company, there are some important factors to keep in mind to ensure their longevity and enjoyment.

How can employers ensure this experience is positive?

Younger generations are the most diverse in the workforce and care the most out of any generation about social and systemic issues. Employers will need to adapt their business to accommodate the wants and needs of these workers, especially since Gen Z will account for 27% of the workforce by 2025.

Vincent Belliveau, Chief International Officer, Cornerstone, explains why building relationships and cultivating a welcoming culture is important to this generation. He says: “Leaders should make time to connect and build relationships with their workforce to create a sense of community and belonging. Poor, or unpleasant, management can be enough to drive this generation away, and as leaders it’s our job to ensure a positive workplace environment is being created.”

Whereas, Julie Phillipson, co-author of Survive & Thrive: A Graduate’s Guide To Life After University, says that a big part of creating this culture is adequately training managers and assigning mentors. She comments: "Prep your colleagues in advance so they know that supporting and nurturing young talent is a team effort. Something as simple as making sure everyone says 'hello' and introduces themself when your new recruit arrives goes such a long way towards making that person feel comfortable enough to speak up in a meeting, for example.

"Go further by assigning your new worker a dedicated mentor. This doesn't have to be someone they report to – it could be a peer who was in their position a year ago. With this person they should feel comfortable asking the 'stupid' questions, and voicing concerns without worrying how it looks. The mentor should make it crystal clear that it’s good to ask questions, and that they’re not expected to know everything in month one.

"Try to strike the balance between offering menial tasks and tasks that stretch your young workers, to give them a chance to flex their skills and get some valuable feedback. And, finally, make time for regular progress meetings and set manageable goals."

Research shows that young people between 16-34 believe that training and development is the most crucial factor when it comes to their professional development. Belliveau continues: “Globally, leaders need to reassess the personal and professional growth opportunities they are providing their people with – Learning & Development (L&D) and Training is a clear starting point.

“However, just compiling a set of materials for these younger workers to consume is not going to cut it. The Gen Zs and millennials of this world are used to multi-media content, to consuming information in bite-size formats – in large part due to the social media platforms they frequent. Leaders looking to engage their younger workforce should seek to replicate this experience, offering learning materials that are highly varied.”

What types of considerations should employers be making?

With Gen Z soon making up a quarter of the workforce, and Millienials making up a significant amount already, accommodating young workers should already be on the minds of HR practitioners. Research from Deloitte found that Gen Z and their bosses lack alignment in three main areas; their views on the importance of mental health, the importance of empathy in leadership, and how important work is in someone’s identity.

“In this new climate, leaders need to be in tune with the ever-evolving needs of their employees and need to find new ways to retain and engage talent,” Belliveau continues. “Putting people at the heart of their business, and adopting a leadership style that resonates with this next generation of employees, will be crucial in allowing leaders to drive success. According to a Center for Creative Leadership (CCL) survey, millennials report that the people they work with are integral to their experience. To accommodate this, leaders should establish a working environment that fosters a mutual respect and understanding of each employee.

“As the world of work continues to evolve, leaders should always adapt themselves to the fluctuating priorities of employees. By embracing the expectations of the younger generations, leaders will be able to create flexible and agile workforces. This will place them, and their businesses, in strong stead to weather the next global storm – whatever it may be.”

Looking for more

Whereas, Phillipson argues that employers are often misaligned from before a young person’s employment has even begun. She says: "We've noticed a couple of points that employers are consistently failing on. The first is not being upfront about pay in job ads. While it's understandable that pay for senior roles will be partly led by the candidate, there's no good reason that entry-level jobs shouldn't specify a salary. Young workers need to be able to live independently off their starting salary.

"And secondly, if you're going to request that your entry-level workers have work experience, then your company needs to be offering work experience. Making sure the younger generation is 'work ready' should be a collective effort."

The transition from education to the professional world is a significant milestone for young individuals. Their first job experiences carry profound meaning and can shape their future careers. To ensure a positive and productive environment for young workers, employers must adapt to their diverse needs, foster a welcoming culture, provide ample training and development opportunities, and align with their evolving priorities. Building strong relationships, offering mentorship, and transparent communication are key elements in this process. As the workforce continues to change with the emergence of Gen Z and Millennials, companies must proactively address these challenges to retain and engage young talent, ultimately ensuring their long-term success and resilience in the ever-evolving world of work.