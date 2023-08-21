Five challenges HR shares with the British festival season

Whether it's the rock and roll of Reading and Leeds or the more sedate foodie vibes of Big Feastival, this bank holiday the UK festival season begins to wrap up with two final flag-flying hurrahs.

Here are five ways HR is like a festival - and what you can do to make sure employees are as happy as a cider-sipping sequinned music fan.

1. Festivals are about long-haul commitment, and planning

Festivals are about planning ahead - packing the right clothes from waterproof and wellies to sparkly kaftans and enough underwear, as well as planning your schedule while you're there, which bands you'll see, which food you want to eat and who you'll try and meet up with if you also have friends who are going.

In HR, the same kind of forrward planning is a key part of talent management. You need to think about the whole picture, not just one or two departments or areas to focus on. It's about planning for all eventualities, from rain to scorching sunshine, not just the 'norm' inbetween.

2. Crowd management: Knowing who needs to be where for things to work and thrive

The constantly moving crowds at a festival might remind you of the movement of staff around your company - and your role in helping them be in the right place so they're happy and thriving. Training can help, of course, as well as understanding and motivating staff to want to participate and give their role full commitment.

If you notice someone is unhappy in the 'crowd' either through conversations in one on ones and appraisals or via a complaint, the first step is to help them step away from the crowd, much like the security teams might at the front of the mosh pit in a festival. Make sure there is a safe space for them to talk, to regroup, and share what's gone wrong so you can help put it right.

3. Fuelling for the long haul, and recovery

Cider is often synonymous with festivals. But it's not everyone's favourite tipple, and festival goers are always encouraged to make sure they hydrate alongside the pints of cider or beer. This is about fuel for the long-haul of the long weekend in the festival, and recovery afterwards. What 'fuel' do you staff and teams need? Getting managers' feedback, and providing the right fuel - practical and emotional - will help your teams thrive rather than burnout.

You also need to make sure that the things your teams need are well signposted. If you offer mental health support, or subsidised gym membership, do they know that, and can they easily access it? And that comes all the way down to the food you provide at away days to meet dietary needs and the 'not just warm wine' vibes at get togethers or after work drinks.

4. Expectations vs reality

AKA Onboarding! For many new recruits, just like those going to a festival for the first time, the onboarding process is their first and lasting impression of working with and for you and the company where you're in the HR and talent team. Making sure their expectations of the role will meet what's delivered is hugely important.

Looking for more

Ask yourself: Does what you've described fit with what you're offering? Are they going to be supported along the way? What do you have in place to make sure their experience is a positive one, not just on day one?

5: There's always an exit process to navigate

Just like when it's time to pack up the tent and head home, HR is about managing exit strategy too. Some people will want to leave earlier than you might have expected, while some might not want to leave even though it's time. A festival will have a set time by which people need to be off site, and away from campsites, and those organising it will need to sometimes be quite thorough in implementing that.

It's the same with HR - sometimes someone is slated for redundancy, for example, or you know that they are keen to move on but lack the impetus to do so. Your role is to help them navigate their exit on both your terms. And to take their rubbish with them!