The biggest challenges leaders are facing - and how to solve them

There’s no shortage of challenges facing today’s business leaders.

The cost-of-living crisis and the financial wellbeing of the workforce. The Great Resignation and the urgent need to retain talent. The shifting attitudes on career longevity, with employees more frequently seeking new opportunities. Balancing multigenerational workforces and contrasting skillsets among different age groups. The meteoric rise of A.I. use and the growing concerns about its impact on employment.

Evidently, we’re in the midst of a poly-crisis, and firms are putting out fires on all fronts. As well as tackling this myriad of issues, leaders also face the dilemma of where to start, and what problems to prioritise.

It’s no surprise then, that many leaders feel the weight of the world is on their shoulders. So, what’s the solution? Or rather, solutions.

Investing in your management training? More tech? Better tech? More tech AND better tech? It’s likely a combination of all of the above but, as Caoimhe Carlos, Vice President at online learning marketplace Udemy explains in this interview with HR Grapevine, there’s no point in implementing any of these solutions if your company’s culture of learning isn’t right to begin with...

Q: In terms of leadership, what are some of the trends and challenges you’ve seen firms wanting to address?

A: I think there’s a couple of things that we’re hearing from leaders. There’s been a fundamental shift in terms of leaders thinking about how they’re going to future- proof their businesses. A big focus for them is to keep up with the pace of change, and that they really need to get crisp around identifying emerging skills gaps for their organisations.

So things like ChatGPT, that came out of the blue. Leaders everywhere were scrambling to figure out what it meant for their business, what it meant for their teams, how they were going to integrate this technology into their organisations and make sure their employees were skilled to work with it effectively. So that’s one area we’re certainly hearing a lot from leaders about.

Another area is around multigenerational workforces. The concept of a lifetime career doesn’t exist anymore. You have people changing tracks at multiple points throughout their careers. Employers and leaders are trying to figure out how they approach that, and the multigenerational aspect when employees from different generations are working with one another. You’ve got Boomers with Gen Xers with Gen Zers and all have very different skillsets. How do those skillsets work together? How do you come up with a strategy and a workforce structure that makes sense in that world, particularly if people are going to be working for much longer?

And then you’ve got the current economic situation. A lot of talk with our customers right now is about doing more with less, increasing the resiliency in their business, building skills from within versus looking externally.

The pace of change is incredible. There’s no shortage of challenges, that’s for sure.

Q: That pace of change is so quick, and there are so many different things affecting the workforce at present. How can leaders decide where to start, and what to prioritise?

A: I think this is something a lot of people are struggling with right now. What managers need is clarity around what’s important and what isn’t. They need ways of helping them work smarter, not harder. They need the tools and systems to make their lives easier. Managers have a lot of responsibility for developing their direct reports, and a lot of weight is on their shoulders. When we talk about the world changing and how businesses need to stay ahead, a lot of the heavy work sits on the manager who’s responsible for getting the employee to where they need to go.

Giving managers clarity around what really matters helps focus their minds and remove some of this mental load. I think the second thing is around the tools that you can give managers to make their lives easier? Whether that’s leveraging technology like Udemy to help employees take ownership of their own learning instead of it all being on the manager to teach them what they need to do. There’s a system there that means the employee can take control of things themselves.

Investing in management and in their training and wellbeing is key, as is being conscious of the fact they bear a heavy load too. Specific programmes targeted at managers really help, as does focussing on things like resilience. We have to help people deal with the onslaught of constant information. As an organisation, what’s your responsibility to help managers with that, and how do you put programmes in place to give them that support?

Q: There are so many tools and resources being released at the moment which are supposed to make leaders’ jobs easier, but the sheer amount of them, and deciding which to use, is just making some managers even more confused. How can these leaders narrow their focus?

A: If you forget about the technology for a second, it all comes back to the ‘why’. Leveraging technology doesn’t matter unless you build the right culture of learning. If you don’t understand the outcome you’re trying to achieve by using the technology, then it’s pointless. If you set out to help managers by bringing in a bunch of tech and tools that will drive efficiency or productivity in some way, that’s actually not helpful unless, from the outset, the organisation has decided where it’s trying to get to, what the problem is that they’re trying to solve, and how they think they can solve it. That’s the number one way to help. I think senior leadership needs to be really clear about that, be really invested in it, and being good executive sponsors by talking about why it’s important and being part of that conversation on a regular basis.

Q: To what extent can a solid Learning & Development strategy help solve a lot of these issues?

A: There is an opportunity now for leaders to really lean into learning as a way to help them solve their challenges. The only way organisations are going to survive and thrive is by identifying the skills gaps that they have.

It all boils down to skills gaps, whether that’s employers or their employees. It’s never been as important as it is today for leaders to understand that the way to fill those gaps is to lean into L&D, to be really clear about how L&D ties back to organisational outcomes. Your business is only going to be successful if you know the gaps you have, if you know the gaps you could have in the future, and if you’re really proactive about developing an L&D strategy that’s going to plug those gaps. L&D hasn’t always been viewed as strategically as that. A lot of businesses view it as something softer – a really nice benefit to have. But there’s an inflection point now where organisations are thinking longer-term and are leaning hard into their learning strategies, to make sure they’re set up for success for the future.

To me, that’s the overarching opportunity that can solve a lot of the problems leaders are facing.