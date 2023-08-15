Have you enjoyed this piece?

Emma Locke, Human Resource Manager, Perfetti Van Melle UK
Emma Locke joins Kieran Howells for this video interview where they discuss a range of topics, including workplace demographics, employee wellbeing, taboo subjects and being an inspiration for other businesses.
Emma Locke joins Kieran Howells for this video interview where they discuss a range of topics, including workplace demographics, employee wellbeing, taboo subjects and being an inspiration for other businesses.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.