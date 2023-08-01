You might also like

Future Now

Over 50s encouraged to think outside the box about new roles - but is it realistic?

"Over 50? Why not become a takeaway delivery driver?" That seemed to be the message this week from the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride. And while at face value it might seem unrealistic and insulting, there is a strong argument for thinking outside the box when it comes to a career move in your 50s, 60s or beyond.

After all, just because you were always an accountant, or in sales, it doesn't mean that has to be your 'forever job'.

Stride said on a visit to Deliveroo that those over 50 should think about jobs that might not have come to mind straightaway - to think outside the box. “There are loads of great opportunities out there for people and it’s of course good for people to consider options they might not have otherwise thought of.”

“What we’re seeing here is the ability to log on and off anytime you like, no requirement to have to do a certain number of hours over a certain period of time, which is driving huge opportunities . . . From an employer’s point of view in a tight labour market, it’s absolutely essential if you want to access all the available talent that you provide as flexible an offer as you can.”

The key point seems to be that there is a need for those in that older age group to be more open to flexible working – and those offering the work consider flexibility, too. But it’s quite the leap from logging on and off at different times to jumping on a bike to deliver takeaway.

Stride is 61, and said he had no plans to retire. However, he didn’t add whether he might take on a role as a delivery driver, either.

After the comments, ‘Over 50s’ began to trend on Twitter, there was a level of negativity around the idea. But if we break it down, there is an element of positivity – essentially, this is about saying ‘if you were an accountant before, you don’t have to be one now’. It’s about saying ‘what might you want to do at this new stage of your life? What’s on the table (or could be) when it comes to things you might be keen to explore as a new line of work?’

Age should never be a barrier when it comes to job searching; it's a journey that can be both challenging and rewarding, regardless of where you are in life.

Retirement mentor George Jerjian says: "This is realistic only in that it's a very short term response. The real issue is that the solution is a longer term one and governments are only in power for the short term, so they need short term solutions. Retirees need to consider "unretiring" and finding a new beginning, at work that they love to do, not just at any job no matter what the pay. For some this may be enough. For those who want to have meaningful work in the next 25 years, I would suggest having a growth mindset, and being open to learning anew on the job, or studying to supplement what the skills they already have. Why? Because you want to jump out of bed every morning to go do what you love. Wouldn't you?"

‘Jobs they haven’t thought of’

This is a key part of the comments that HR needs to unpack. There are so many stigmas attached to roles for those over 50, and the point that we should focus on is that there will be things that over 50s want to do and can do, that might not feel like a ‘natural’ fit. That’s where conversations, and connections, make all the difference.

Renford Marsden was challenged in his 50s and had been a jobseeker and registered for weeks at the local job centre. He has now written a book about his experiences, which is out in September 2023, called A 50+ Jobseeker Footprint.

His story is a strong example of acting on this 'on your bike' throwaway comment in the real world. He shares: "When I entered my 50s, the job landscape had changed, and the hoops I had to jump through that were absolutely unnecessary. My experience, qualifications, skills and testimonials were there to see, and I assumed, rightly or wrongly, that I was good enough to get an interview at least. I was so desperate at one stage to get work and pay the bills that I took a job where I was overqualified with the smallest salary I have ever been paid, and within 6 months, I had to leave."

"Back at the local job centre in 2017, I regularly made the journey to make the appointment with my point of contact and provide evidence of changed resumes and job applications, and it became clear they did not know how to support the 50-plus jobseeker that wanted to work. There was no plan, and being asked to provide many iterations of my resume made no sense, with the obvious outcome of no interview or job offer. At the last appointment, I made a surprise suggestion that I would go to my local McDonald's fast food restaurant and drive-in facility and enquire about any job they had. At McDonalds', I was initially interviewed and offered to work certain shifts (zero hours contract) and attend training, where I was presented with my uniform. I would regularly be on the breakfast shift starting before 6 am and put my heart and soul into learning new processes and skills. So for months, I was in a whole new world. I learnt a lot and was on a low wage and had to put pride into my pocket and get on with it!" Showcasing your true value Renford makes a strong point - it's about iniative. If there is something you want to train in or explore, why not give it a go? "Age should never be a barrier when it comes to job searching; it's a journey that can be both challenging and rewarding, regardless of where you are in life. Embracing this process with confidence and a positive outlook is key, and remember that everyone's path is unique,” says Ed Johnson, CEO of mentoring platform Push Far. “While there may be diverse opinions on how to succeed, one fundamental principle remains constant: showcasing your true value. Your age brings with it a treasure trove of experiences, both professionally and personally, that sets you apart in the job market. Instead of feeling behind the latest trends, see it as a distinct advantage; your wealth of expertise, years of industry knowledge, and a network of valuable references can make you a standout candidate.”

Utilising networking platforms and reconnecting with former colleagues can lead to valuable insights, referrals, and recommendations, ultimately widening the scope of potential job prospects.

Consider your connections

"Think about how your wealth of connections can help you find that new role, too”, adds Ed. “Mature job seekers can harness their extensive network of contacts to their advantage. Cultivating and expanding professional connections allows them to tap into the hidden job market, where opportunities might not be publicly advertised. Utilising networking platforms and reconnecting with former colleagues can lead to valuable insights, referrals, and recommendations, ultimately widening the scope of potential job prospects.”

Be open to retraining

As for Renford Marsden, who runs The Trainer Explainer video production company, retraining under his own initiative was the key to future work." After a few months, I left with a vow never to be unemployed again. and signed on to undertake a distance learning level 3 digital city & guilds qualification that I completed successfully in 2019 at 59 years old. In the same year, I created or founded Wordsmith & Paper Limited, and I have been employed ever since and in control of my own destiny. I have upskilled so many years since last November when I signed on for the UK Government SkillsForLife programme to undertake to study for a Level 2 qualification in functional skills mathematics. Life is a journey, and certainly, I have learnt so much about the 50plus jobseeker and the employment market with the challenges."