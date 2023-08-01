You might also like

"Back at the local job centre in 2017, I regularly made the journey to make the appointment with my point of contact and provide evidence of changed resumes and job applications, and it became clear they did not know how to support the 50-plus jobseeker that wanted to work. There was no plan, and being asked to provide many iterations of my resume made no sense, with the obvious outcome of no interview or job offer. At the last appointment, I made a surprise suggestion that I would go to my local McDonald's fast food restaurant and drive-in facility and enquire about any job they had. At McDonalds', I was initially interviewed and offered to work certain shifts (zero hours contract) and attend training, where I was presented with my uniform. I would regularly be on the breakfast shift starting before 6 am and put my heart and soul into learning new processes and skills. So for months, I was in a whole new world. I learnt a lot and was on a low wage and had to put pride into my pocket and get on with it!"
Showcasing your true value
Renford makes a strong point - it's about iniative. If there is something you want to train in or explore, why not give it a go? "Age should never be a barrier when it comes to job searching; it's a journey that can be both challenging and rewarding, regardless of where you are in life. Embracing this process with confidence and a positive outlook is key, and remember that everyone's path is unique,” says Ed Johnson, CEO of mentoring platform Push Far.
“While there may be diverse opinions on how to succeed, one fundamental principle remains constant: showcasing your true value. Your age brings with it a treasure trove of experiences, both professionally and personally, that sets you apart in the job market. Instead of feeling behind the latest trends, see it as a distinct advantage; your wealth of expertise, years of industry knowledge, and a network of valuable references can make you a standout candidate.”
Utilising networking platforms and reconnecting with former colleagues can lead to valuable insights, referrals, and recommendations, ultimately widening the scope of potential job prospects.
Consider your connections
"Think about how your wealth of connections can help you find that new role, too”, adds Ed. “Mature job seekers can harness their extensive network of contacts to their advantage. Cultivating and expanding professional connections allows them to tap into the hidden job market, where opportunities might not be publicly advertised. Utilising networking platforms and reconnecting with former colleagues can lead to valuable insights, referrals, and recommendations, ultimately widening the scope of potential job prospects.”
Be open to retraining
As for Renford Marsden, who runs The Trainer Explainer video production company, retraining under his own initiative was the key to future work." After a few months, I left with a vow never to be unemployed again. and signed on to undertake a distance learning level 3 digital city & guilds qualification that I completed successfully in 2019 at 59 years old. In the same year, I created or founded Wordsmith & Paper Limited, and I have been employed ever since and in control of my own destiny. I have upskilled so many years since last November when I signed on for the UK Government SkillsForLife programme to undertake to study for a Level 2 qualification in functional skills mathematics. Life is a journey, and certainly, I have learnt so much about the 50plus jobseeker and the employment market with the challenges."
