You might also like

Future Now

Are these the solutions for HR to help working parents find balance?

'The juggle is real' is a phrase that's often bandied about with some level of irony and tongue-in-cheek humour. For thousands of working women across the UK, the long stretch of summer holidays has begun, and, with it, comes the reality of a juggle that, leaders argue, could be made less stressful today.

With recent reports that the average cost of childcare per child for the summer break has hit £943 per child, women have already begun to speak out about the challenges they are facing.

It might seem like a well-discussed topic, but, for many, the discussion is more about the issues than the solutions. And that's what needs to change - and could change fast. Sarah Hesz is CCO at Bubble Childcare, and, when we speak, Sarah has 'escaped' to a coffee shop, where she can find some time to work and make calls. We agree it's really the best example of the scenario that's playing out across the country right now.

She explains: "This issue is making the news in a way that it hasn't before. I think a lot of employers want to help their staff but don't know how to. There are ways a business can help - even acknowledging the fact that this is a stressful time for working parents. The summer holidays is a pinch point because there is not just the financial element but also the guilt. It's about finance and guilt, and employers can do something. The payback is almost immediate."

Alice Olins is founder and director of the Step Up Club, a female-focused development business. She has three children aged 11, 9 and three, and posted on LInkedIn about her day as a parent working with children. Asked about the biggest challenges during the summer holidays for staff with children, she told HR Grapevine: “Ultimately, I'd say the biggest challenge is burnout. Juggling childcare, family life and work is stressful enough when your children are happily ensconced in their educational settings; during school holidays the pressures grow exponentially. Often, there is an expectation from employers to just keep going, which can be impossible both financially and emotionally too."

"Childcare is expensive and even if you can find reasonably priced options, the times are usually limited, which introduces more elements to juggle. Emotionally, parents know that the school holidays, while daunting, are precious. This tension adds to feelings of overwhelm, and ultimately burnout. Since Covid, things have certainly changed for some. Employers are more open to flexible working, how it pans out in reality though, remains complicated. There are expectations to uphold, hierarchies to consider and presenteeism in the mix. The summer holidays are a prism through which to explore and hopefully improve the broader issues around how we work, and the ways parenting pressures are supported in the mix. Large culture changes take time and buy-in at all levels. At the moment, the intention is there, reality though, hasn't caught up. Parents are invariably caught in the middle.”

Paying for childcare - a no-brainer? The middle is a place Sarah Hesz also alludes to. "The 'muddle in the middle' is where burnout happens," she cautions. As well as childcare or holiday clubs, she argues that employers could consider paying for co-working spaces for those who need to get out of the house. "Parents are desperate to be able to focus on one thing at a time. Employers could subsidise holiday clubs - there will be money that they can put into that. And they will see a fast return on investment!" says Sarah Hesz. "As well as the financial burden it's also a stressful time because there is a real desire and pressure to have quality time with your kids." "Ultimately, parents are desperate to be able to focus on one thing at a time," she adds. "Many employers don't know that there are really practical ways that they can support parents - subsidising flexible in-home childcare and summer camps will have a huge impact on the wellbeing of working parents and it's an investment that quickly delivers a return by allowing working parents to have space to focus. Knowing your child is having a brilliant day out with a sitter or at camp frees up the time and headspace to work effectively and feel confident in your ability to manage being a working parent. It's a horrible thing when the summer holidays which should be a time for fun and ice cream becomes a time of anxiety and stress." Enjoying Future Now? Why not check out this recent piece... Future of work | HR leaders need to adapt to the Flexible Working Bill as it becomes law Alice adds: "Practically speaking extra financial support to cover childcare is a given. To escalate this higher, though, is where change happens: the government needs to do more to support working families, and that means subsidised childcare and seasonal camps to give working parents the time to focus on their roles. Again, I don't think this solves the issue of personal aspirations (i.e spending time with your children) and professional commitments. Truthfully, this is a lifelong clash that will never be fully resolved, and sadly is part of being a modern parent. Open conversations and support groups that give working parents an outlet and ways of managing this juggle is another option to smooth the inevitable bumps that present themselves between July and the beginning of September. A type of parental leave, like the statutory remuneration after birth, could ease some of these pressures whilst retaining equity in the workplace. We don't all want to be treated the same (equality), rather, we need structures in place that allow for a fairer workplace that takes into account our lives as a whole.

Long-term solutions

"We know, especially for women, that workplaces which don't acknowledge and support female employees lead to disengaged employees and lower retention levels," says Alice. "According to McKinsey, 38% of female employees plan to leave their jobs within a year, due to disengagement and a lack of acknowledgement of the unique pressures women feel. 43% are burnt out (compared to 31% of men) and 73% of working women are uninspired by their career progression. Throw parenting into the mix and the number will inevitably go the wrong way. Acknowledging the pressures on women - and working parents - is a useful place to start."

"Developing key learning and development initiatives for women and working parents, ones that offer community, skills and support is an obvious place to start. Terms like Quiet Quitting and Lazy Girl Jobs, which are rife on TikTok, are litmus tests of current emotions among these groups. Women know that they can't have it all, they also deserve as much support and understanding to be able to flourish, when they are also frontline parentings. In no way, should we be aspiring towards roles that subjugate our expertise, knowledge and skills. We know that more women in leadership roles leads to higher turnovers and greater employee satisfaction. While not all working parents are women, there is a large overlap, and by disregarding women's needs, companies are reducing their growth. While employee satisfaction must take precedence, the bottom line, when also affected, should prove that investment in this area plays untold benefits."