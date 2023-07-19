You might also like

Paying for childcare - a no-brainer?
The middle is a place Sarah Hesz also alludes to. "The 'muddle in the middle' is where burnout happens," she cautions. As well as childcare or holiday clubs, she argues that employers could consider paying for co-working spaces for those who need to get out of the house. "Parents are desperate to be able to focus on one thing at a time. Employers could subsidise holiday clubs - there will be money that they can put into that. And they will see a fast return on investment!" says Sarah Hesz. "As well as the financial burden it's also a stressful time because there is a real desire and pressure to have quality time with your kids."
"Ultimately, parents are desperate to be able to focus on one thing at a time," she adds. "Many employers don't know that there are really practical ways that they can support parents - subsidising flexible in-home childcare and summer camps will have a huge impact on the wellbeing of working parents and it's an investment that quickly delivers a return by allowing working parents to have space to focus. Knowing your child is having a brilliant day out with a sitter or at camp frees up the time and headspace to work effectively and feel confident in your ability to manage being a working parent. It's a horrible thing when the summer holidays which should be a time for fun and ice cream becomes a time of anxiety and stress."
Alice adds: "Practically speaking extra financial support to cover childcare is a given. To escalate this higher, though, is where change happens: the government needs to do more to support working families, and that means subsidised childcare and seasonal camps to give working parents the time to focus on their roles. Again, I don't think this solves the issue of personal aspirations (i.e spending time with your children) and professional commitments. Truthfully, this is a lifelong clash that will never be fully resolved, and sadly is part of being a modern parent. Open conversations and support groups that give working parents an outlet and ways of managing this juggle is another option to smooth the inevitable bumps that present themselves between July and the beginning of September. A type of parental leave, like the statutory remuneration after birth, could ease some of these pressures whilst retaining equity in the workplace. We don't all want to be treated the same (equality), rather, we need structures in place that allow for a fairer workplace that takes into account our lives as a whole.
Emotionally, parents know that the school holidays, while daunting, are precious. This tension adds to feelings of overwhelm, and ultimately burnout.
Long-term solutions
"We know, especially for women, that workplaces which don't acknowledge and support female employees lead to disengaged employees and lower retention levels," says Alice. "According to McKinsey, 38% of female employees plan to leave their jobs within a year, due to disengagement and a lack of acknowledgement of the unique pressures women feel. 43% are burnt out (compared to 31% of men) and 73% of working women are uninspired by their career progression. Throw parenting into the mix and the number will inevitably go the wrong way. Acknowledging the pressures on women - and working parents - is a useful place to start."
"Developing key learning and development initiatives for women and working parents, ones that offer community, skills and support is an obvious place to start. Terms like Quiet Quitting and Lazy Girl Jobs, which are rife on TikTok, are litmus tests of current emotions among these groups. Women know that they can't have it all, they also deserve as much support and understanding to be able to flourish, when they are also frontline parentings. In no way, should we be aspiring towards roles that subjugate our expertise, knowledge and skills. We know that more women in leadership roles leads to higher turnovers and greater employee satisfaction. While not all working parents are women, there is a large overlap, and by disregarding women's needs, companies are reducing their growth. While employee satisfaction must take precedence, the bottom line, when also affected, should prove that investment in this area plays untold benefits."
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.