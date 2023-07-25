From presentations to trial shifts, is your interview process too long?

Candidates tell stories online of how they were forced to undergo time-consuming, arduous interview processes, only to get rejected. Sometimes employers don’t even offer a rejected candidate feedback or a rejection email, despite having an interview process that requires a lot of preparation.

Some firms require candidates to undergo up to five or six interviews, meeting some interviewers more than once. With interviews themselves sometimes consisting of presentations, competency tests, tasks, and the more conventional Q&A section. There’s no hiding that candidates are spending more and more time preparing to impress recruiters.

To a small degree, this has shifted since the pandemic. As employment rose, a skills gap grew, and employers became desperate for talent amid the Great Resignation. Recruiters knew they needed to find a way to obtain talent quickly, and a lot of this manifested in shorter interview processes that focused on finding a cultural and personality fit, over everything else.

With the tides turning when it comes to the skills employers are looking for in their endeavour to find new talent, with many recruiters prioritising soft skills above anything else, what is reasonable to ask a candidate to do in preparation for a role they might not even get?

Is there any etiquette around this? Or are employers asking for too much?

Asking for too much?

Research from identity services firm Sterling found that 78% of job seekers would drop out of an interview process they thought was too lengthy.

This study, which surveyed more than 1200 HR professionals and candidates from over 3700 job roles, found that a third of respondents dropped out of interviews because the process was too long, while 22% expressed an issue with background screening.

With the fight for talent becoming more competitive, candidates no longer feel the need to stay in drawn out interview processes, in a way they might have before the pandemic.

Steve Smith, President International at Sterling, said the survey’s findings are particularly pertinent in today’s competitive recruitment environment: “With skills in short supply across most of Europe, ensuring applicants have the best possible experience with a brand is of significant importance. However, this latest data indicates that a significant proportion of the candidate community is dropping out of hiring processes due to the complexity of requirements, suggesting the experience for the end-user isn’t as positive as it could be.

A disconnect between HR and candidates

In the same study, 9% of HR respondents said they felt candidates dropping out of the interview process had nothing to do with its complexity, illustrating a clear disconnect between job seekers and HR.

The pandemic may have streamlined the interview processes at some firms, more companies using AI and Zoom more than ever. While some companies are finetuning the skills they look for in interviews, now looking to communication skills and an eagerness to learn, over hard skills, believing this can streamline an interview process, and can potentially increase diversity in the workforce.

But with the war against talent waging on, it’s clear recruiters and HR practitioners need to do more to make their interview experience more engaging and memorable. Afterall, that’s the first insight into your company a potential employee is going to have. If your process isn’t more succinct, you risk the best talent being snapped up by another organisation.

Smith continued: “There’s been a wealth of speculation that individuals are getting counter-offers which is leading to them dropping out of the hiring process due to opportunities elsewhere. While this may be the case, the insight from applicants themselves suggests there’s more to this issue that needs to be addressed swiftly. In the current economy, it’s simply not a viable option to overlook how important it is to provide an efficient and engaging hiring process for candidates.”

In summary

Everyone knows that job hunting can be one of the most soul-draining experiences, and job seekers are telling HR that the thing that turns them away from an interview is the length of the process.

HR and TA can’t turn away from this and bury their head in the sand, because you can’t afford to in such a competitive market, where talent is scarcer. Recruitment is hard, but more than that, it’s expensive. And through streamlining your process, you may attract more talent, save time for yourself and the candidate, and save money.