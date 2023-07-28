You might also like

What3words has been used for everything from finding a person who needs an ambulance to the address for a wedding venue, all the way through to helping healthcare in Africa. The premise is simple - each three metre squared area of the planet has its own unique set of three words - totally random combinations. This global address system has become a benchmark for locating people in distress, but it's also used for the everyday. For example, finding your tent at a festival or spot on the beach.
After joining the company in January 2023, Head of People Alys Martin shares her own story of discovery in the HR world from publishing to FinTech...