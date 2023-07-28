You might also like

You’re Head of People – what does the role involve?

We’re a team of three, and I’m the top of the team – there are three of us who are people generalists, and also a head of talent acquisition. I mostly work with our senior management, and I've worked with them to sort of understand kind of what we're doing, what are our strategy, what's our strategy, what we're, what we're aiming to achieve. And then I work out how the people bit fits within that. It might be asking whether we need to recruit more people, train people up for certain things, do we need to consider salary and the right money to get people to stay and attract new people. We want to create a wonderful culture for people to work in, and it's succeeding - our culture is incredible. We’ve got some really lovely values that go with that. So my role is making sure that we, as an organisation, uphold those every day. I think because of the sort of scale of ambition and ambition here, people work with an incredible amount of passion and motivation. So my role is making sure people are happy and healthy and doing the right kind of thing, and that we are genuinely pushing forward.