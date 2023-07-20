Future Now

HR leaders need to adapt to the Flexible Working Bill as it becomes law

The Flexible Working Bill has received Royal Assent and is now law. Campaigners celebrate - but what do HR leaders need to know about it, and what can they do to implement it?

While you might think remote work is synonymous with flexible work, the office official description of the Flexible Working Bill reads: A Bill to make provision in relation to the right of employees and other workers to request variations to particular terms and conditions of employment, including working hours, times and locations.

The concept of flexible working typically refers to arrangements that allow employees to have more control over their work hours, location, and schedule. This can include options like remote work, compressed workweeks, job-sharing, and flexible start and finish times. These arrangements aim to provide a better work-life balance for employees and may also benefit employers by increasing productivity and employee satisfaction.

To be clear, the only job we reckon can’t be done flexibly - core hours, job shares, ward-led rostering, part time, working from home, compressed hours - is on an oil rig.

It might bring to mind the idea of working remotely - especially post-pandemic. But the idea of flexible working is much more than that. It's about how and when we work, too. The bill has come about after nearly 10 years of campaigning by Anna Whitehouse, who founded the Flex Appeal movement in 2015.