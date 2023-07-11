You might also like

Future Now

Navigating the use of AI in the recruitment process is new for everyone

The feelings of writing a cover letter - even for a role you are so, so keen on - are often overwhelming, the balance of keywords, enthusiasm and expertise teetering along the cliff edge of word count and paragraph length...

If you've ever written or read a cover letter, you will have most likely sighed.

The feelings of writing a cover letter - even for a role you are so, so keen on - are often overwhelming, the balance of keywords, enthusiasm and expertise teetering along the cliff edge of word count and paragraph length.

And the same often goes for recruiters, aiming to draw in top talent, and avoid cliché at al costs.

Enter AI. From helping applicants formulate the bones of a cover letter, to writing test material for second-stage interview tasks, programmes like ChatGPT can be time savers, for sure. And not just a time saver - for those who are keen to impress, AI can add in particular key words, phrases, and even create a tone of voice that will appeal to the values of the company which is recruiting.

And on the other side of the process, of course, are recruiters who can use AI to generate job descriptions, or to write social media posts to appeal to the 'right' candiates. Recruitment by robot, you might say.

While the use of AI is unavoidable, it could lead to innacuracies, errors, and misinformation, leaders agree.

It's created a grey area between recruiters and applicants; while the use of AI is unavoidable, it could lead to innacuracies, errors, and misinformation, leaders agree.

Could recruiters even go so far as to say that applicants are not allowed to use it? To list in their description that AI-generated cover letters won't be accepted?

The next question would of course be 'how would they know?'. The issue is about generic content, explains Jo Callaghan, UK Technology Country Director at Gravitas Recruitment Group. "In the ever-changing recruitment landscape, effectively managing AI-generated applications requires recruiters to adapt their strategies. This involves developing the ability to identify signs such as generic content and unusual language patterns. Additionally, recruiters can utilise detection tools and incorporate a balanced evaluation process that combines human intuition with AI-driven insights.

"By striking this balance, recruiters ensure a fair and inclusive selection process, preserving the essence of human judgment and maintaining a personalised approach. Furthermore, recruiters are challenged with enhancing their adaptability to create alternatives that foster meaningful candidate relationships, despite the increasing prevalence of AI in applications. By leveraging technology's efficiency while upholding the irreplaceable human touch, recruiters get the ability to identify exceptional talent and shape the future of the industry." Looking for more Displacement | Younger workers are terrified that AI will make them redundant - here's what to tell them It's also a case of standing out. If a job application is to go to the top of the pile, you don't want to sound like everyone else, do you? And the same goes for standing out in lists of job descriptions. Recruiters should be careful not to rest on their laurels and rely on programmes to do the heavy lifting when it comes to job descriptions. The personal touch works both ways, experts say. Lord Mark Price, founder of Workl, a recruitment site, adds that while there could be hundreds of ways for AI to be useful for HR in the recruitment process, attention needs to be paid to the final written draft.

Recruiters should be careful not to rest on their laurels and rely on programmes to do the heavy lifting when it comes to job descriptions.

"There could be hundreds of ways ChatGPT could be useful for HR in the recruitment process, from automating initial candidate screening by processing CVs and cover letters, or writing job adverts," he says. "However, you may have seen a number of challenges that ChatGPT isn’t as great as it sounds. Take those job advertisements. We know that ChatGPT can in fact be hugely biased in its language. Relying on it too much could undo the work that is being done to improve diversity and inclusion - work that needs to be done. Because the AI is not diverse by design - as in the content that goes into it isn’t checked for EDI, neither will the output be."

Recruiters can easily get savvy to the 'telltale signs', adds Tony Macklin, Chief Product Officer at digital staffing agency Coople. And they do well to remember that it is often a huge help to those who are neurodiverse.

“There are some telltale signs that AI has been used to generate cover letters, such as overly formal language that is not used in real life situations, or an overly enthusiastic and confident tone that feels out of place. However, these technologies are being trained on new data all the time, meaning they learn and adapt quickly. While it can seem as though employees using AI to help them write their cover letter or resume may be ‘cheating’ the system, the fact remains that these AI tools still require a prompt in order to generate the desired results, and that this also still needs to be edited and oftentimes added to by the applicant – meaning that there is still a lot of hands-on effort from the people submitting the application."

“In the same way that Generative AI can help people get started, it can also be used to polish the presentation and remove errors in spelling and grammar. This can be a big help to people who are neurodivergent, removing barriers to them expressing themselves in an effective way. From this perspective, it is not a bad thing at all for candidates to use AI to help them in this way, and creates a more equal opportunity for all applicants.”

When it comes to recruitment, standing out still demands a personal touch - on both sides says Lord Price. "ChatGPT content can be a bit boring. Some say it’s stale and formulaic, because it takes an average of what is already out there. When you’re engaging with a candidate you want to attract them with a strong brand and employer value proposition, and so it’s necessary to show a bit of character. It’s quite clear when someone has taken the time to write a personal piece of content and when they haven’t, and using AI too much could result in a boring brand. candidates can also benefit, using ChatGPT to write or enhance their resumes and cover letters, research interview questions, or draft emails and networking messages. But the same rules apply. If the company receives 100 emails that all sound the same, and one that shows a real passion and flair, whose do you think they will choose?"