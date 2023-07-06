You might also like

Pragmatically speaking leaders already have enough to do; or for their teams to do so this would just add extra work; to an unproven platform. I am not sensing that this would be smart move; as even if people to go for it; will their established connections follow? Will let media? Will key people that they are invested in communicating with.
There’s no guarantee. For me, I am staying where I am, and learning more about how it will improve my 'Twitter Game' and curate my feed a lot more which is possible with Twitter lists for example making the whole experience a lot smoother and easier."
Sarah Clay works with companies and entrepreneurs to help them maximise the powers of LinkedIn to build themselves a brand, generate content and find potential leads.
She argues that: "So many business leaders on LinkedIn are simply not taking advantage of the many things that it can do for them. LinkedIn isn’t social media: it’s a tool for learning, for finding people and it is the biggest networking event in the world – open 24/7! Almost everyone who comes to me has no idea of the vast potential of the platform.
"With only 1% of users regularly posting on LinkedIn, thousands of business leaders are missing out on showcasing themselves as thought leaders in the space where their potential clients, employers and collaborators hang out.
Is your feed feeding you the right content? Could it be working harder to show you what's out there from other companies and HR leaders?
The most common use of LinkedIn is the ‘search’ function but most people, again, don’t realise how powerful it can be for them. The opportunities to find relevant people using that tiny blue rectangle are beyond most people’s thinking – I know this as I am often told ‘you’ve blown my mind, Sarah’, when I walk people through it."
As a leader looking to stand out in the HR space, here are three things you could try today:
1) Update your bio and 'about' section on LinkedIn. Are they clear? Are you projecting your best self and describing what you do?
2) Take time to curate your connections and following. Not those following you, but the people and brands you follow. Is your feed feeding you the right content? Could it be working harder to show you what's out there from other companies and HR leaders?
3) Be clear on your purpose. Are you using social media and LInkedIn just 'because'? What do you want and need to get from it, and what does your company want and need you to get from it, too?
