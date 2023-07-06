You might also like

Deep Dive

Another day, another social media platform has launched. Yes, enter 'Threads', a potential new contender for the Twitter crown, launched by Meta, parent company of Instagram and Facebook.

A virtual battle of sorts between Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Threads is the latest digital gauntlet thrown down - and you might be wondering whether, as a leader in the HR space, you and your staff should be jumping on the bandwagon.

You also might have sighed with exhaustion at the very thought of another social media platform, and you won't have been alone, especially as you probably saw the annoucement of the new 'Threads' on either Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Now, LinkedIn is a more unusual option. It doesn't describe itself and isn't described as social media. But the growing trend for confessional posts, selfies and 'my dog' pics on there does imply that it's being used more like a social media platform, even if not in name.

The same is true on the flip side - where once Instagram was just about your dinner photos, it's now undeniably a networking tool, and TikTok is a rising star in the recruitment and HR fields.

Entrepreneur and host of the Diary of a CEO podcast, Steven Bartlett, posted on LinkedIn 'Something I’ve thought about for a while. Social media ISN’T harmful it’s HOW we’re using it.'

Bartlett has a strong point - it's not the what, it's the how. We can lurk and scroll on myriad apps and groups, but there are key ways to maximise our time, and what we share (and why) to build connections and grow in the leadership and HR space.

Remember ClubHouse? (You're forgiven if you don't!). Threads has a similar feeling - a launch, a new shiny platform, a new place to hang out.

Lucy Hall, founder of Digital Women, describes it as 'shiny penny syndrome'. She says: "I didn’t think we need anymore, there are so many channels popping up and people get shiny penny syndrome when actually really sticking to a platform and working on content and working out what you’re trying to achieve will beat jumping on new things.

I think the difference with threads is that it’s part of Meta and they have such a huge audience, so if it integrate with a following you already have on Instagram or facebook it could really get big."

Which brings us even deeper into the 'curate what you have' argument.

Twitter expert Carrie Eddins (@blondepreneur) explains: "Genuinely whilst I understand a lot of people have been disappointed with what has been happening with Twitter over the last year, I don’t see there is any need for an additional platform like Threads. It just sounds like another thing on my to do list.

Pragmatically speaking leaders already have enough to do; or for their teams to do so this would just add extra work; to an unproven platform. I am not sensing that this would be smart move; as even if people to go for it; will their established connections follow? Will let media? Will key people that they are invested in communicating with. There’s no guarantee. For me, I am staying where I am, and learning more about how it will improve my 'Twitter Game' and curate my feed a lot more which is possible with Twitter lists for example making the whole experience a lot smoother and easier." Sarah Clay works with companies and entrepreneurs to help them maximise the powers of LinkedIn to build themselves a brand, generate content and find potential leads. She argues that: "So many business leaders on LinkedIn are simply not taking advantage of the many things that it can do for them. LinkedIn isn’t social media: it’s a tool for learning, for finding people and it is the biggest networking event in the world – open 24/7! Almost everyone who comes to me has no idea of the vast potential of the platform. "With only 1% of users regularly posting on LinkedIn, thousands of business leaders are missing out on showcasing themselves as thought leaders in the space where their potential clients, employers and collaborators hang out.

Is your feed feeding you the right content? Could it be working harder to show you what's out there from other companies and HR leaders?

The most common use of LinkedIn is the ‘search’ function but most people, again, don’t realise how powerful it can be for them. The opportunities to find relevant people using that tiny blue rectangle are beyond most people’s thinking – I know this as I am often told ‘you’ve blown my mind, Sarah’, when I walk people through it."

As a leader looking to stand out in the HR space, here are three things you could try today:

1) Update your bio and 'about' section on LinkedIn. Are they clear? Are you projecting your best self and describing what you do?

2) Take time to curate your connections and following. Not those following you, but the people and brands you follow. Is your feed feeding you the right content? Could it be working harder to show you what's out there from other companies and HR leaders?

3) Be clear on your purpose. Are you using social media and LInkedIn just 'because'? What do you want and need to get from it, and what does your company want and need you to get from it, too?