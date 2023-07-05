HR efforts are falling to the wayside in the face of economic pressure

In recent weeks, DEI execs from some of the world’s biggest production companies were made redundant or voluntarily left the company.

This was met with a range of reactions from the professional community, particularly on LinkedIn, many of whom pointed to the fact these exits highlight the perceived non-essential nature of these roles.

This has all happened in the wake of mass layoffs across industries, especially within giant tech companies, because firms are being forced to scale back in response to economic pressure. As a result of this pressure, many organisations have revealed they are cutting back on their ESG efforts, to save time and money.

In a study from KPMG, almost half of responding CEOs said they were considering "pausing or reconsidering their existing or planned ESG efforts in the next six months," and a third of CEOs had already halted efforts.

It seemed as though we were making some good headway in the move towards the world having more socially conscious and ethical businesses. Yet, when resources are low, ethical practices are considered dispensable. Why are these efforts so easy to disregard in the face of external pressure?

For a reason, or for a season?

Some incredibly poignant movements and events, including the Black Lives Matter Movement and the UN Climate Change Conferences, have all contributed to companies adopting these ethical practices and efforts.

It seems almost abhorrent that years of pressure and work towards promoting the benefits of diversity and inclusion, and companies finally recognising the urgency around the climate catastrophe, are so easily disregarded when there are fewer resources available.

Even though the intentions of many businesses might be pure, disregarding DEI and ESG practices hints to them being superficial. Because of this, we need to decipher whether the reason for these practices are genuine, or if they have been for the sake of ‘ethicswashing’, in a bid for companies to appear attractive.

A lack of resources might be unavoidable in the current economic climate, but the climate catastrophe is still happening and systemic issues and marginalisation still exist, so there’s arguably no real excuse for these efforts to be the first on the chopping block. For many businesses, it might feel like there isn’t an option beyond cutting these efforts. And likely, these were cut because they haven’t been around for a long time and firms know how to operate without them.

But with these issues being as important as they are, their cutting highlights the way businesses, and indeed people, perceive DEI and ESG.

To put it bluntly, we’re not taking them seriously. Especially because, for many execs, these issues don’t directly impact them. With the climate catastrophe a seemingly distant issue and white men continuing to be the demographic that dominates executive positions, it’s no wonder these issues don’t have a sense of urgency around them.

From the perspective of many spectators, DEI and ESG can’t just be an accessory to a company. It must be considered as important as the finance or IT department, with DEI execs affording the same importance as CFOs and COOs. Clearly, we’re not here yet. But we can use these events as a lesson, and ask ourselves whether the efforts made so far have been for the sake of lip-service. In this sense, what can businesses do to make long-lasting, meaningful change?

Marvyn Harrison, Chief Growth Officer at BELOVD, outlined on LinkedIn the reasons he feels companies have been so quick to disregard DEI. Amongst his points, are businesses prioritising profits over people, a lack of diverse leadership teams and companies failing to create actionable diversity and inclusion strategies.

But he highlights that firms can use this lesson as an opportunity for firms to scrutinise their current strategies. He says: “Companies failing to implement actionable DEI strategies: It's high time we move beyond lip service and embrace meaningful change. We must establish robust DEI frameworks, system changes that translate into concrete actions and increased revenue and/or retention.

“Together, let's reshape our organisation’s, nurturing an environment where all people thrive, ideas flourish, and a sense of belonging prevails. Join me in this journey towards a future where diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just buzzwords but the cornerstone of our success.”