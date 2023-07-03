Using the social media platform to find and retain new staff is a no-brainer - here's why

Deep Dive

The days of TikTok being solely a platform for dance videos and daft dog reels are long over. Yes, of course, there will always be those 'Capybara' videos (if you know, you know), but the platform is also becoming a major tool for talent recruitment. Yes, you read that right.

A survey by OnePoll for NerdWallet of 2000 people found that 37% trust advice on the platform - yes that means 42% don't, but with over 1/3 of us watching videos tagged with keywords such as #careertok and #careeradvice, this is recruiters' chance to choose whether to stand out and use the platform to build their talent pool.

Furthermore, there is a growing community of HR voices creating content on everything from Quiet Quitting to answering questions live on video, using hashtags ranging from #hradvice to #hrtok. You can watch and create content from 'Things not to say in an interview' to 'Five things you need to know about working in HR'.

Be careful, though - you want to create content peope feel they can trust. You want to make sure it has a certain level of professionalism, from the sound and the video to the content you're sharing. You need to ask "What's my point here?"