Is the candidate-led jobs market really over?

Since the pandemic, we have seen major shifts in the working world and UK job market.

It seems almost a distant memory of employers having large swaths of desperate candidates apply to a single role before the pandemic, with managers being able to have their pick of any person. From the perspective of workers, the job market was cruel and competitive, and if you were actively seeking a role, you could expect many rejections and a long journey ahead of you.

In recent times, the job market has been characterised as more candidate-driven, turning the tables on the employee-owned market we had gotten so used to. There are many complex factors to why this shift has happened, but most notably the pandemic accelerated changes to global work models and people’s priorities and attitudes to work altered.

Some of these phenomena include the ‘Great Resignation’ whereby employees voluntarily resigned from their jobs due to job dissatisfaction, ‘Quiet Quitting’ which saw many only doing the minimum requirements of their job, and workers deciding to retire early or work for themselves – all of these having a tremendous impact on skilled labour shortages across most sectors.

Despite this, some spectators are saying that growing economic strain and the cost-of-living crisis, as well as skills shortages being plugged by immigrant workers and AI, is changing the picture of the UK job market – but is the candidate-driven market really over?

Economic pressure and robot colleagues

There’s no hiding the fact that headlines are impacting the decisions workers are making. Fears of a looming recession, jobs being replaced by AI, and skilled shortage gaps closing might be enough to convince a worker they need to have a more conventional job role or go back into work if they were taking a break. Even statistics from the ONS show unemployment rising in the UK between March and April this year, as the country saw a 136,000 drop in employees.

That being said, some spectators say there are still many skilled job vacancies in the UK, hinting that the picture isn’t as black and white as candidate-driven or employer-led.

4 steps to establish an employee experience platform In today's remote work era, employees crave a workplace that leverages dedication to leadership and cutting-edge technology to enhance their experience. Discover how to transform your employee experience with this comprehensive e-Book, which outlines four essential steps to establish an exceptional employee experience platform. Organisations should provide a modern portal experience for employees to find information, and feel supported. In this guide, you will learn how to: Unify employee service experiences

Provide personalised content publishing capabilities

Support role-based centers

Deliver connected experiences Show more Show less Download Guide

Simon Roderick, MD of Fram Search and Fram Professionals, says: “There are still over a million vacancies in the UK, but I suspect if you dig deeper many of these are front line roles in leisure, retail, and care. There are huge variations in hiring depending on the sector, and often sub-sector, but some firms have gone into “wait and see” mode."

Worker’s expectations have changed permanently

Alternatively, many suggest that while changes in the job market are leading to higher levels of unemployment and more opportunities for employers to get back an upper-hand, changes in the mentality of workers are harder to shift.

“The employee-led job market isn't going anywhere, but it's changing,” says Michelle Minnikin is a Chartered Organisational Psychologist and Leadership Coach at Work Pirates. “Thanks to the pandemic, we've seen some major shifts in how people work. More and more individuals are embracing remote work, demanding flexibility, and focusing on their well-being. This means candidates now have more power and more choices. They're not afraid to turn down a job that doesn't meet their needs. Remote working has opened up the world to job seekers, and with that comes more opportunities.

Employees now have certain expectations of their employer and are less willing to compromise on these. This will mean that even if employers find it easier to fill positions, candidates have a new-found confidence to express their demands and prioritise benefits such as remote work, a four-day weekend, and work-from-anywhere policies, even over a high salary.

“But employers aren't completely out of the picture. The job market is still competitive, and companies must make an effort to attract and keep top talent. That means offering competitive salaries and benefits, creating a positive work environment, being flexible and open to employee needs, and showing that they care about their workers' well-being.”

Clearly, the job market is undergoing some changes. But it’s not as simple as saying that it's no longer candidate driven. There have been significant changes in the psyche of workers since the pandemic, and this won’t be so easily changed in the midst of external shifts. Despite this, unique occurrences such as economic strain and advances in technology are changing the job market in an unprecedented way, meaning we are likely to see a rise in unemployment briefly. Whether or not these will offset one another, we will have to watch and see.