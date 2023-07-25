You might also like

Formerly the UKI Pride Lead at Sage, and now a voluntary Director for not-for-profit Trans in the City, Victoria uses her platform and influence to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues, educating others on the challenges faced by the community and advocating for their rights.

Victoria's dedication to fostering inclusivity has earned her recognition and accolades within the industry. Through her work, she continues to break down barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented individuals.

What gives you purpose in your career? Why do you do what you do?