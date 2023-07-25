You might also like

Formerly the UKI Pride Lead at Sage, and now a voluntary Director for not-for-profit Trans in the City, Victoria uses her platform and influence to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues, educating others on the challenges faced by the community and advocating for their rights.
Victoria's dedication to fostering inclusivity has earned her recognition and accolades within the industry. Through her work, she continues to break down barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented individuals.
The essence of my passion for what I do is rooted in non-linear careers. I'm particularly passionate about it, because that's exactly what I've embarked on. I actually found out that I was pregnant at university. So, I ended up doing everything in reverse. I had my daughter, and then I did my degree, and I think immediately I felt like I was on a bit of a back foot. I've always wanted a career in HR, but how could I do that with a niche degree with a very small child and a part time job?
I worked my way through the ranks and became an EA, and then I joined sage six years ago, as EA to the president of business. And when he left, we established that I had a real passion for supporting people into roles, and particularly young people - those that might not have had a fair chance to first start in life.
Hence, I became an early careers talent acquisition partner nearly four years ago, and that role evolved, because people can see how passionate I am about it. And I became the early careers manager, and it's evolving again. I'm going to be global early careers manager, supporting all of the regions with hiring, development, and everything relating to apprenticeships and interns.