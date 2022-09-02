How to do unlimited PTO right - with insight from Dropbox

For most employees, being able to take as much holiday off as they want is the ultimate work perk. And at a time where employees want more flexibility and the opportunity for a better work-life balance, it is unsurprising that this is a highly sought-after benefit among employees.

In fact, this chimes with 2022 data from flexible office and workspace provider, IWG, which found that unlimited holiday was an important factor for 76% of jobseekers, highlighting the appetite among workers for this type of benefit. In order to attract, recruit, engage and retain top talent, many companies have been taking note, with the likes of Netflix, Bumble and Dropbox implementing unlimited paid time off.

Unlimited paid time off

According to an Indeed blog post, unlimited paid time off is a structure “in which employees are not assigned a set number of paid days off at the start of the year”, adding that employees are given the freedom to “take time off when needed as long as doing so will not disrupt business”.

