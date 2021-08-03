Bumble introduces raft of new employee benefits to fight burnout

Dating app firm Bumble has announced it will allow its employees to take unlimited paid time off as part of a huge push towards boosting workplace wellbeing.
The company announced the new perk – alongside a raft of other updated employee benefits across both Bumble and Badoo – in a recent LinkedIn post.
