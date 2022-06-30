Netflix | Streaming giant lays off 300 more workers as slow growth continues

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Streaming giant lays off 300 more workers as slow growth continues

Netflix has cut a further 300 in a second round of layoffs, as the firm’s financial struggles continue.

First reported by Variety, the streaming giant’s latest redundancies affect several different departments, including some international workers but mostly those based in the US.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | Employee stress is reaching worrying levels - here's what HR can do to help

5 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence