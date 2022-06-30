Streaming giant lays off 300 more workers as slow growth continues

Netflix has cut a further 300 in a second round of layoffs, as the firm’s financial struggles continue.
First reported by Variety, the streaming giant’s latest redundancies affect several different departments, including some international workers but mostly those based in the US.
