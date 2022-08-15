Hats off | PwC removes its 2:1 degree criteria - CPO explains why

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
PwC removes its 2:1 degree criteria - CPO explains why

Big Four firm PwC is removing the 2:1 degree classification requirement for all of its undergraduate and graduate roles, internships and placements, in a bid to ‘open roles to a greater pool of talent’.

What this means, according to City A.M. reporting, is that graduates who receive a 2:2 or a third can now apply for the organisation’s graduate scheme.

By changing entry criteria, the firm said it will be able to diversify its graduate intake via broader access to talented young people – candidates who might not be top of the class when it comes to academic achievements but have attributes and capabilities for a career at the organisation.  

Entry requirements & talent pools

Ian Elliott, Chief People Officer at PwC, explained the HR rationale behind this decision, explaining how it will help support its efforts to improve social mobility.

You've previewed 15% of this piece, subscribe now to access this in full.

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Why PwC's 9% pay rise isn't the only way to ease staff money worries
All about the money? | Why PwC's 9% pay rise isn't the only way to ease staff money worries
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How PwC's extended 'summer hours' policy could benefit HR
Friday feeling | How PwC's extended 'summer hours' policy could benefit HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Sacked PwC execs dressed as 'Wuhan bats' and 'mocked Chinese accents' at work event
'Racist quiz' | Sacked PwC execs dressed as 'Wuhan bats' and 'mocked Chinese accents' at work event
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence