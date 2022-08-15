PwC removes its 2:1 degree criteria - CPO explains why

Big Four firm PwC is removing the 2:1 degree classification requirement for all of its undergraduate and graduate roles, internships and placements, in a bid to ‘open roles to a greater pool of talent’.

What this means, according to City A.M. reporting, is that graduates who receive a 2:2 or a third can now apply for the organisation’s graduate scheme.

By changing entry criteria, the firm said it will be able to diversify its graduate intake via broader access to talented young people – candidates who might not be top of the class when it comes to academic achievements but have attributes and capabilities for a career at the organisation.

Entry requirements & talent pools

Ian Elliott, Chief People Officer at PwC, explained the HR rationale behind this decision, explaining how it will help support its efforts to improve social mobility.

