Hats off | Want to get better at attracting graduate talent? Here's how

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Want to get better at attracting graduate talent? Here's how

This Daily Comment piece takes a dive into attracting and recruiting graduate talent. It includes:

  • New data finding that graduate and student employers are intending to boost the number of hires they make

  • Best practice tips on how to better attract this cohort

  • Detail on what graduates are looking for from an employer.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Fact-finding | How facts and data can help us create fairness and justice at work

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Sustainability | As the cost-of-living rises, it's time to ditch the car for greener and cheaper choices

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

We ask the experts | How can HR celebrate Pride Month?

4 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence