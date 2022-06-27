Why PwC's 9% pay rise isn't the only way to ease staff money worries

PwC staff are being given a bumper pay rise as the firm strives to help them offset the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, as has been reported on by numerous media outlets.
The major accountancy firm said half of its more than 20,000 employees in the UK will get an increase of at least nine per cent, while 70% will get a rise of seven per cent or more.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.