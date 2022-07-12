Using HR software to make learning more accessible and inclusive

Create an accessible and engaging learning culture to attract, retain and develop talent. LMS365 Freemium offers a learning solution that fits your current Microsoft environment with the option to scale seamlessly and securely alongside your business.

In a growing business, you need to prioritize both the professional and personal journeys your people are on. It can be challenging to build and nurture a learning culture to support those journeys — from finding time and resources to creating content and courses.

We know that the modern workplace is constantly in flux. Hybrid work has broadened the scope of employees’ locations, time zones, and unique experiences. So, when it comes to keeping them connected — not just to the business but to each other — we believe that having a future-ready learning platform at your fingertips keeps learning flowing freely and business moving forward.

Organisations should be looking to implement a solution that fully integrates with their preferred collaborative platforms from day one. Simply create the learning environment that fits your digital workspace based on your organisation’s needs — to keep real-time pace with real-time growth.

Boost knowledge-sharing and encourage upskilling

Worse than a lack of practical resources is a lack of mental resources. Small and medium-sized businesses often have people fatigued by multi-tasking, adapting, and reacting. We want to change that narrative.

It is important and advantageous to embrace a continuous learning model that supports resilience, eliminates bottlenecks, and breaks down knowledge barriers while encouraging engagement and upskilling.

This idea — democratized learning — gives people the ability to learn at their own pace and the confidence to share what they know.

Investing time to gain time

For over-booked, over-worked managers, implementing training and learning can be a burden. Learning should become more collaborative, engaging, and automated. This can be achieved through sourcing subject matter experts (SMEs) in your team to create and curate content. That relieves the workload from any one person and supports a broader, more inclusive perspective on learning.

Getting actionable insights will help to ensure your employees grow, succeed, and even stay compliant, and by analysing learners’ data, you can consistently improve the learner experience.

LMS365 grows with your business

As your business grows and your team continues to evolve, your learning and development goals will probably change. With this in mind, it is beneficial to leverage a platform which is truly accessible. This will enable you to unleash your employees’ unique expertise, experience, and perspectives — all with a platform that inspires curiosity, creativity, and collaboration.

LMS365 Freemium is a cutting-edge platform which empowers employees to learn whenever they want, wherever they are. The free, integrated learning platform is packed with the full benefits to onboard, train, and develop your team.

Get LMS365 Freemium