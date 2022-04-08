HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
In this myGrapevine+ Leader Series, we welcome Vicki Cockman, Head of Client Delivery at Mental Health First Aid England to discuss:
The current state of mental health in the workplace
Statistics around employee mental health from MHFA England
MHFA England’s new Startwell programme
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.