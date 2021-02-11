Upgrade to access

Many of us will have joked that we’ve forgotten how to socialise as a result of the pandemic, but now offices are reopening and hybrid models of working are becoming increasingly normal, social skills many once had may have become, well, rusty.

In this exclusive deep dive, we hear from workplace psychologist Anjula Matada and careers expert at LinkedIn Darain Faraz about the threat to ‘soft skills’ created by the pandemic and what employers can do to counter a development dip.

Including:

Why soft skills are essential for successful returns to the office

What the long-term impact on careers might be if these skills are lost

How HR teams can be ready to step in and help employees grow back into the workplace

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read more...