What can be learnt from how Slack onboarded its VP of Engineering

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, hear from Rukmini Reddy, VP of Engineering, Platform at Slack, about:

Her experience being onboarded by the company

Why small, easy to do but thoughtful touches made an enormous difference

What she learned from the experience about what makes a successful onboarding strategy

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…