CPO reveals how kickstart scheme is delivering skills success

In this myGrapevine+ CEO exclusive, learn how The Gym Group is using a new Government scheme to deliver skills:

Learn how The Gym Group is using Kickstart Scheme

Understand the HR thinking behind going ‘above and beyond’

Read how they are creating a recruitment to business success roadmap

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…