HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

'M&S Family' | Why maintaining relationships with former staff makes business sense

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why maintaining relationships with former staff makes business sense

Earlier this year, British retailer M&S announced that it would be launching its first official alumni network called ‘M&S Family’.

This network consists of colleagues past and present and allows all colleagues who have worked for the business to remain a part of the family, and have the chance to continue their contribution to the business.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Which are the most popular songs for homeworking?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | Which are the most popular songs for homeworking?

Video
Watch Now
Digital Learning Maturity — what it means for your business
CrossKnowledge
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Reskilling | Digital Learning Maturity — what it means for your business

Insight
3 mins read
How can HR support non-binary staff?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Demi Lovato | How can HR support non-binary staff?

News
4 mins read
Should HR roll out 'family-friendly' policies?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR PODCAST | Should HR roll out 'family-friendly' policies?

Podcast
10 mins
Driving performance management in a changing working world
Clear Review
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Driving performance management in a changing working world

Webinar
Register Now
How to choose an HR system in 2021: The ultimate guide
Sage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to choose an HR system in 2021: The ultimate guide

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence